S&P 500 Outlook Vulnerable as Risk Barometer Drops, Volatility Jump Possible

Real Time News
  • The UK Budget is due next Wednesday and will likely help both $GBPUSD and the #FTSE 100 index of leading London stocks. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/YOqjYKDe8o https://t.co/eOv2GCRXoq
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.66% Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Silver: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pSZ531CHfd
  • Russia is reportedly okay with 1mbpd cut in oil production - sources (energy intel) #OOTT
  • Conditional on Russian support https://t.co/Pxt7vRFBvW
  • GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/03/05/GBPUSD-Faces-Key-Resistance-Bears-at-Risk-British-Pound-vs-USD-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/WBhcde5t5A
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.50% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.39% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZBnGRh2P64
  • OPEC ministers have agreed to reduce oil production by 1.5mbpd - Sources
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -1.06% France 40: -1.54% Wall Street: -2.16% US 500: -2.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZgRgoeJSY3
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • What started off as a short squeeze has likely brought some bulls into the mix as USD has deteriorated; and $EURUSD has shot-higher in response. Get your EUR/USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/SmJnb5Y1x3 https://t.co/T5nkOd5QAq
S&P 500 Outlook Vulnerable as Risk Barometer Drops, Volatility Jump Possible

S&P 500 Outlook Vulnerable as Risk Barometer Drops, Volatility Jump Possible

2020-03-05 10:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 Price Analysis & News

  • Risk Barometer Signals S&P 500 Vulnerability
  • Cross Asset Volatility Remains Elevated
  • S&P 500 Fails to Clear Key 3128 Level

S&P 500: Despite yesterday’s impressive relief rally across US equities, concerns continue to linger with Fed’s decision to provide an emergency cut doing little to dispel the current macro uncertainty thus far. Alongside this, while the S&P 500 posted a modest rebound, the risk barometer (Figure 1) continued to head lower, which in turn raises the risk that the S&P 500 is not out of the woods yet. While our cross-asset volatility index (Figure 2) remains elevated, therefore the S&P 500 is vulnerable to another pick up in volatility. At the same time, with the index failing to make a close above key resistance situated at 3128, downside risks are likely to persist.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

A Guide to the S&P 500 Index

How to Trade Stock Market Volatility

Figure 1: Risk Barometer Raises Risks for S&P 500

S&amp;P 500 Outlook Vulnerable as Risk Barometer Drops, Volatility Jump Possible

Figure 2: Cross Asset Volatility Remains Elevated

S&amp;P 500 Outlook Vulnerable as Risk Barometer Drops, Volatility Jump Possible

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&amp;P 500 Outlook Vulnerable as Risk Barometer Drops, Volatility Jump Possible

Source: IG Charts

S&P 500 Technical Levels

Support

Resistance

3000

-

3128

50% Fib

2986

76.4% Fib

3180

Jan 8th Low

2860

YTD Low

3200

-

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

