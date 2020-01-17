Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) - Cryptocurrency Rally Continues
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Price Forecast, Analysis and Chart:
- Bitcoin battles with $9,000 level.
- Cryptocurrencies rally across the board.
Cryptocurrency Rally Continues
The two-month cryptocurrency rally continues Friday with all major coins/tokens in positive territory. Market leader Bitcoin has just touched the $9,000 level and made its highest level since November 11, while Ethereum is back at levels last seen two months ago.
Coinmarket.Cap
Bitcoin’s latest run, while fueling bullish sentiment, needs to break a couple of important technical levels to turn the chart further positive. A break of the 200-day moving average, currently around $9,100, would confirm short-, medium- and long-term positive sentiment, while a close above $9,930 would break a series of lower highs and add further bullish sentiment. Initial support either side of $8,500.
As always with this sector, sharp moves either way can occur in a short timeframe, and with the market trading 24/7, care should be taken over the weekend.
Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (May 2019 - January 17, 2020)
