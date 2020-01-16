Ripple, Ethereum Face Key Technical Levels- XRP/USD & ETH/USD Prices Outlook

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
USDCNH and EURUSD May Feel the Impact of Phase One More than the Dow
2020-01-16 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Analysis as Cable Corrects: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-01-16 13:32:00
British Pound vs USD Price Forecast: GBP/USD Signals Indecision, What’s Next?
2020-01-16 10:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Falls, Japanese Yen May Follow After US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-16 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at Risk for Further Losses- GLD Levels
2020-01-16 16:30:00
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fitch: Turkish monetary policy credibility is still a key rating weakness I wonder what makes them say that? https://t.co/ZM5bOzf1B8
  • RT @carlquintanilla: JPMORGAN: While retail sales were “solid .. there were downward revisions to both the October and September figures. T…
  • RT @4xInsight: [RTRS] - U.S. SENATE APPROVES PROCEDURAL MEASURE CLEARING WAY FOR FINAL VOTE ON U.S.-MEXICO-CANADA TRADE AGREEMENT
  • $USDMXN has been trading on this support level for the past week, but again as said already, the price action is unusually quiet, so and a make or break situation is brewing. Get your technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/HUxkyq08yQ https://t.co/rlfKcK1PA7
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.576% 3-Year: 1.586% 5-Year: 1.630% 7-Year: 1.738% 10-Year: 1.813% 30-Year: 2.264% $TNX
  • 👇👇👇 https://t.co/YXx2Cz8on2
  • UK PM Johnson Spokesman says Transition period for Brexit will not be extended further $GBPUSD $EUR
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/q2Ke3oCyT3
  • Ripple, Ethereum Face Key Technical Levels- XRP/USD & ETH/USD Prices Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/16/Ripple-Ethereum-Face-Key-Technical-Levels-XRPUSD-ETHUSD-Price-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/r1nQvtkYxm
  • Retail FX traders are holding their net short view on $USDJPY around that 110 resistance. Total short interest via IGCS largest since late April https://t.co/0gkDHSsdtd
Ripple, Ethereum Face Key Technical Levels- XRP/USD & ETH/USD Prices Outlook

Ripple, Ethereum Face Key Technical Levels- XRP/USD & ETH/USD Prices Outlook

2020-01-16 15:10:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

XRP/USD & ETH/USD Technical Forecast

  • Ripple and Ethereum price action
  • XRP/USD & ETH/USD price charts and technical analysis

Ripple, Ethereum – Multi- Week High

Last week, Ripple rallied to its highest level in four weeks at $0.226. The price closed the weekly candlestick in the green with nearly 8.8% gain. On Tuesday, the crypto currency resumed trading higher and peaked at $0.245. Similarly, Ethereum rallied then closed the weekly candlestick with 8.5% gain. Yesterday, the price rose to $171.8 – its highest level in eight weeks.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained above 50 reflecting that buyers were in control.

Ripple Daily PRice CHART (AUg 8, 2018 – JAn 16, 2020) Zoomed Out

Ripple daily price chart 16-01-20 Zoomed out
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Ripple Daily Price CHART (Sep 25 – JAn 16, 2020) Zoomed in

Ripple daily price chart 16-01-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice that on Sunday Ripple closed above the 50-Day average producing a bullish signal. Thus, the price could be on its way for a test of the high end of current trading zone $0.174 - $0.280.

A close above the high end of the zone may convince buyers to push XPR/USD towards $0.311. Further close above this level might cause more bullishness towards $0.375. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

On the other hand, a close below the low end of the zone could resume bearish price action towards $0.128 contingent on clearing the weekly support level underlined on the chart.

Ethereum Daily PRice CHART (OCt 20, 2018 – JAn 15, 2020) Zoomed Out

Ethereum daily price chart 16-01-20 Zoomed out
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Ethereum Daily PRice CHART (AUG 25 – JAn 15, 2020) Zoomed In

Ethereum daily price chart 16-01-20 Zoomed in PNG

From the daily chart, we notice on Jan 10 ETH/USD closed above the 50-Day Average generating a bullish signal. In the following week, the crypto currency rushed to a higher trading zone $152.17 - $186.98.

A close above the high end of the zone could lead more buyers to join the market and rally the ETH/USD towards $203.42. Yet, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered as some traders may exit/join the market nearby these points.

On the flip side, a close below the low end of the zone may lead buyers to exit the market. This could reverse the price’s direction towards $125.86. Further close below this level opens the door for sellers to press towards 100.34. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels marked on the chart should be monitored.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN – US Dollar Quiet on Major Support vs Mexican Peso
USD/MXN – US Dollar Quiet on Major Support vs Mexican Peso
2020-01-16 12:00:00
USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP: Post Trade Deal Analysis
USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP: Post Trade Deal Analysis
2020-01-16 04:00:00
EUR/CHF Touches 3-Year Lows With More Scope for Downside
EUR/CHF Touches 3-Year Lows With More Scope for Downside
2020-01-16 02:00:00
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Ethereum
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.