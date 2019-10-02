We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Holds Channel Support, EUR/JPY Losses Deepen as Global Growth Concerns Rise
2019-10-02 16:10:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Stalls into Monthly Open- Bears Beware
2019-10-01 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD Reversal Risks Deeper USD/JPY Losses
2019-10-02 14:06:00
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX Surges Above 20 on Recession Fears, Gold Jumps & Stocks Drop
2019-10-02 17:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Pullback Over?
2019-10-02 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-02 12:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Multi-year Trend-lines Could Be Next
2019-10-01 11:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Seeing a lot of 'markets are falling because of recession fears' headlines; but I genuinely believe it is more of a 'markets are falling as traders use any justification to deleverage risk' backdrop
  • RT @4xInsight: U.S. REQUESTS EMERGENCY MID-OCT MEETING OF WTO DISPUTE BODY, SIGNALING FAST TARIFFS ON EU GOODS - SOURCES
  • US equities look sick - bearish rising wedge (back to Dec 2018 low) taking shape. Failure back outside the rising trendline from Dec 18 and June 19 lows, plus return back into August triangle (now losing August triangle support). $SPX $SPY $SPXU https://t.co/UNE2fZ5Gko
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.474% 3-Year: 1.429% 5-Year: 1.424% 7-Year: 1.514% 10-Year: 1.587% 30-Year: 2.072% $TNX
  • EU Chief Negotiator Barnier: - Irish border issue needs more work - Going to continue working with the United Kingdom on getting a #Brexit deal $EUR $GBP
  • $EUR: Overnight index swaps are currently pricing in a 11% chance of a 10-bps rate cut at the October ECB meeting. There is a 39% chance of a second 10-bps rate cut coming at the December ECB meeting. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/5EujZmM7Xz https://t.co/69aaVVVhab
  • RT @zerohedge: It's been a while since we had a negative dot https://t.co/kqTWaxqN8t
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.97%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 73.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/INA17mM3v7
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.15% Gold: 1.42% Oil - US Crude: -2.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TvPd6zrLBq
  • The recent reversal pattern off downtrend resistance risks further losses for $USDJPY while below 108.18. Get your #technicalanalysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/ysuKybMwXv https://t.co/I97wpxteid
VIX Surges Above 20 on Recession Fears, Gold Jumps & Stocks Drop

VIX Surges Above 20 on Recession Fears, Gold Jumps & Stocks Drop

2019-10-02 17:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

VIX INDEX SOARS, GOLD PRICES REBOUND, S&P 500 INDEX SWOONS AS RECESSION FEARS RESURFACE

  • The VIX Index skyrocketed to a 1-month high as volatility measures jump in response to rising recession fears
  • The price of gold jumped over 2% from month-to-date lows as the commodity catches bid from safe-haven demand while risk assets like stocks in the S&P 500 Index spiral lower
  • Interested in forex trading? Check out our free educational guide on Forex for Beginners

The VIX Index – a popular barometer for investor fear, risk and uncertainty – has been on a tear higher as traders wrestle with the ballooning possibility that the US economy may be on the cusp of teetering into a recession. US recession fears were most recently reignited by a dismal ISM manufacturing PMI report published yesterday, which revealed the US manufacturing sector slipped deeper into contraction territory.

Aside from a surge in the VIX Index to start the fourth quarter, the market’s reaction was quite drastic across the board as the disappointing data fueled a major selloff in the S&P 500 Index and was accompanied by a solid rebound in gold prices. Interestingly, this puts us on pace with historical price action considering October is the most volatile month for US stocks with an average VIX of 21.7 since 1990.

VIX INDEX PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (APRIL 03, 2017 TO OCTOBER 02, 2019)

VIX Index Price Chart

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The VIX Index is currently trading comfortably above the 20.0 handle after smashing through confluent resistance posed by the 17.0 price level, which is underscored by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of its “volmageddon” spike back in February last year. It seems that volatility has been on a slow-and-steady rise since printing an all-time low of 9.14 back in November 2017 judging by its subsequent series of higher lows. However, the VIX Index has also recorded a series of lower highs at the same time.

This brings the overarching downtrend resistance lines into focus and could keep further upside in the VIX Index at bay. Although, upward momentum could very well keep chugging along as hinted at by the bullish RSI and MACD. Moreover, prior resistance turned support could help keep the VIX Index and cross-asset volatility measures broadly afloat.

VIX INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (SEPTEMBER 27, 2018 TO OCTOBER 02, 2019)

VIX Index Price Chart Volatility Rises With Recession Risk

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

I must say the parallels to last October are eerily similar to the current fundamental backdrop regarding the domineering market theme of trade wars and its contribution to slowing global GDP growth. Apart from the US-China trade war, which still seems far from over, President Trump was just given the green light by the World Trade Organization (WTO) to look across the Atlantic and levy tariffs on up to $7.5 billion of goods imported from the EU. This newly opened trade war front is in addition to the outstanding auto tariff decision that was delayed back in May.

Although the latest manufacturing PMI data does give traders reason to be sitting on the edge of their seats and feeling anxious about rising recession probabilities, America’s manufacturing sector only comprises roughly 15% of the US economy. As such, shifting focus away from the manufacturing data toward the upcoming ISM services/non-manufacturing PMI and nonfarm payrolls could provide markets with a better sense of whether ballooning recession fears should be given more credence or if the recent selloff in risk assets was overdone.

In addition to the upcoming high-impact data releases listed on the DailyFX economic calendar, traders will be forced to weigh the positive tailwind of two FOMC rate cuts and hopes for more Fed monetary policy accommodation down the road against the daunting downside risks faced by the US and global economy. At the very least, sustained readings of volatility at these high levels has potential to continue bolstering gold prices and dragging down stocks in the S&P 500 Index.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
USD/CAD Price Struggling With Moving-Average Resistance
USD/CAD Price Struggling With Moving-Average Resistance
2019-10-02 09:30:00
Asian Stocks Wilt As Investors Mull Global Manufacturing Weakness
Asian Stocks Wilt As Investors Mull Global Manufacturing Weakness
2019-10-02 05:02:00
Stock Market October Forecast: Prepare for Volatility
Stock Market October Forecast: Prepare for Volatility
2019-10-01 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Gold
Mixed
Wall Street
Bearish
Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.