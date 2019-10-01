We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Positioning Data Continue to Favor USD | Webinar
2019-10-01 12:15:00
US Dollar, EURUSD, AUDUSD Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-01 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Dominates, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Heading Lower - US Market Open
2019-10-01 13:30:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Eyes UK PM Johnson's Brexit Plan
2019-10-01 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
2019-09-30 04:49:00
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion
2019-09-29 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ISM Manufacturing Miss Halts USD Rally; Pushes Treasury Yields Lower
2019-10-01 15:30:00
Gold Price Top Takes Shape - Bull Flag or Head and Shoulders? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-01 14:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Multi-year Trend-lines Could Be Next
2019-10-01 11:00:00
Oil Prices Face Renewed Risk of Bear Market as OPEC Sees Waning Demand
2019-10-01 00:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • EMEA Equities Update (Tuesday Close): $DAX -1.32% $FTSE -0.74% $SToxx -1.43% $IBEX -0.85% $MIB -0.81%
  • EU says concessions are possible if UK will accept backstop $EUR
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.46% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.36% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MJqoPiTYuy
  • Gold's head-and-shoulders neckline break didn't automatically trigger follow through (momentum). Could turn into a retest of support as new resistance, but I'm not setting expectations high https://t.co/jzQ9v5xBCh
  • US #Dollar Price Outlook: $USD Testing Major Trend Resistance into Q4 - https://t.co/EpK0Jc5qv6 https://t.co/lJxHguQEh1
  • The Sterling's drop has pushed $EURGBP through resistance on its descending trend channel and through the mid point (50% Fib) of its past year range at 0.89 https://t.co/naYChSeMAu
  • UK PM Johnson says customs checks needed at Irish border must gain acceptance $EUR $GBP
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's #webinar at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT for his weekly update on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/yu1uNFb2tm https://t.co/lOODir0dOH
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.21% Germany 30: -0.27% US 500: -0.71% Wall Street: -0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/M49QQMWKYC
  • Overnight swaps are pricing a 60.5% probability for a cut at the Fed's October meeting, up from 39.8% yesterday https://t.co/WVJeL6fGmU
ISM Manufacturing Miss Halts USD Rally; Pushes Treasury Yields Lower

ISM Manufacturing Miss Halts USD Rally; Pushes Treasury Yields Lower

2019-10-01 15:30:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

ISM Manufacturing Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar dropped along with Treasury yields as the ISM survey shows the US Manufacturing sector is now contracting for the second consecutive month
  • Trade war issues remain a prime factor for the contraction seen in the manufacturing sector
  • DailyFX Forecasts are published on a variety of markets such as Gold, the US Dollar or the Euro and are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

The Institute for Supply Management released their report on the manufacturing sector Tuesday morning, revealing the second consecutive month that US manufacturing has contracted with a reading of 47.8, the lowest level since 2009. The print put the brakes on a rally in the US Dollar, which started out Q4 with a two-year high. The DXY index dropped from 99.67 to 99.38 as the report crossed the wires. The implications of the report were felt broadly across markets with US Treasury yields also dropping sharply as the 10-Year yield fell under 1.650%, while Gold pushed above $1476.

US Dollar Index (DXY) with Gold (XAUUSD): 5 – Minute Time Frame (October 1)

DXY with XAUUSD 5-Min Chart

US-China trade issues remain a prime driver behind the contraction with the report’s issuer Timothy Fiore stating “global trade remains the most significant issue, as demonstrated by the contraction in new export orders that began in July 2019. Overall, sentiment this month remains cautious regarding near-term growth.” The market now awaits the highly anticipated US NFP report this Friday with an expected figure of 145k jobs being added in the month of September. Later this week, ISM’s report on the services sector will also be released with a reading of 55.0 expected.

DFX Economic Calendar

The ISM report paints a dim picture for the US Economy as new orders, production, and employment all seen further contraction in September. This could give dovish member of the Federal Reserve more reason to continue easing monetary policy going forward. Currently the market expects a 55.3% chance for a cut according to overnight swaps, up from 39.8% yesterday. Federal Reserve member commentary has recently shown that there are differing opinions regarding the Fed’s policy path within the central bank, with Chicago Fed President Evans saying the bank is now “well positioned.” However, today’s ISM report gives more prudence to more dovish stances such as Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari who recently stated that he does not view the US economy running at capacity.

Overnight Swap Pricing October Fed

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX forecasts on a variety of currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Dominates, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Heading Lower - US Market Open
USD Dominates, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Heading Lower - US Market Open
2019-10-01 13:30:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Eyes UK PM Johnson's Brexit Plan
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Eyes UK PM Johnson's Brexit Plan
2019-10-01 11:00:00
Gold Price Slumps but Looks Oversold as US Dollar Continues to Soar
Gold Price Slumps but Looks Oversold as US Dollar Continues to Soar
2019-10-01 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Whipsaws as RBA Cuts Rate, APAC Stocks Hold Up
Australian Dollar Whipsaws as RBA Cuts Rate, APAC Stocks Hold Up
2019-10-01 04:17:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.