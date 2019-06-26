The ASX 200 is still within striking distance of its all-time peak but investors will need time to assess if its most recent pullback is mere consolidation or something more serious.
The Brazilian Real and benchmark Ibovespa equity index ended in the red after the central bank meeting minutes left traders feeling queasy and risk averse. When is the pension reform vote?
Sterling turned from yearly open resistance today & leaves the recent advance vulnerable into the June close. Here are the levels that matter on the GBP/USD price chart.
|Clients Long
|Clients Short
|Signal
|EUR/USD
|
|
|GBP/USD
|
|
|USD/JPY
|
|
|XAU/USD
|
|
|BITCOIN
|
|
|SPX500
|
|
|Currency
|Central Bank Rate
|aud
|1.25%
|nzd
|1.50%
|eur
|0.00%
|cad
|1.75%
|gbp
|0.75%
|usd
|2.25 - 2.50%
|chf
|-0.75%
|jpy
|-0.10%
|MXN
|8.25%