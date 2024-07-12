The Bitcoin Market Faces An Imbalance Between Supply And Demand

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Edges Up As Key US, German Inflation Numbers Approach. Powell On Tap Again
2024-07-10 12:00:39
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs
2024-07-11 10:00:35
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Slumps After Inflation Eases Further - Stocks, Gold, and Silver Rally
2024-07-11 12:59:50
Gold Prices Edge Closer To Record Highs As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Boost Demand
2024-07-11 11:30:16
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Latest – UK GDP Beats Estimates, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
2024-07-11 07:41:01
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest - Cable Under Pressure as Gilt Yields Slide
2024-07-10 15:00:20
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Jul 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Analysis – USD/JPY Trims Losses; Official Intervention or Jawboning?
2024-07-12 07:56:25
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – Bond Buying, Rate Expectations, and Fed Chair Powell
2024-07-09 08:15:21
The Bitcoin Market Faces An Imbalance Between Supply And Demand

DailyFX, Nick Cawley,

The bitcoin market faces an imbalance between supply and demand, with mining rewards for 900 new bitcoins reduced to 450. Despite spot ETF providers acquiring 60 billion bitcoins, the market is largely supported near the early 60,000 level, with Bitcoin needing to break over the 72,000 mark for a record high. Although unclear, the third quarter of the year's forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum is still favorable. In the bitcoin market, there is still an imbalance between supply and demand. The mining rewards for 900 new bitcoins each day have now been halved to just 450, despite the fact that spot ETF providers have acquired about 60 billion bitcoins since its founding.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 on track for third straight day of gains as Russell 2000 rallies by over 3.5%
2024-07-12 10:00:04
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs
2024-07-11 10:00:35
Euro Under Pressure: Euro Q3 Forecast
2024-07-11 08:33:19
NVIDIA Briefly Top U.S. Market Cap Rankings
2024-07-11 08:20:08
