EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets Past 1.20- 2021 Breakdown Intensifies
2021-02-04 19:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Oil Price Overbought RSI Signal Persists as US Inventories Contract
2021-02-04 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Technical Look – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-05 12:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-05 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops After Soft NFP Report
2021-02-05 13:40:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: XAU at Big Support, XAG Nearing It
2021-02-05 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR/GBP Bearish Breakdown, More GBP Gains Ahead?
2021-02-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP: British Pound Cheers Distancing from Negative Rates
2021-02-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yPU8pm0MQr
  • Hey traders! Get your Friday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/kKHb2zqwJ8
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.26% FTSE 100: -0.04% France 40: -0.05% Germany 30: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3ge8MGLigt
  • The US Dollar has continued to weaken since today's jobs report. The $DXY is now near 91.00, its lowest level in the past two days. $USD https://t.co/ITKolROa5p
  • $GBPCHF has mostly consolidated today following yesterday's gains, continuing to trade above 1.2300 at its highest levels since March. $GBP $CHF https://t.co/ikhUhADG3l
  • $USDCHF has weakened today, now trading slightly below the 0.9000 level again. The pair broke above that level yesterday for the first time since early December. $USD $CHF https://t.co/i4sNwEb9EJ
  • ECB's Rehn: - Pandemic is likely to weigh on inflation for years to come - Economy needs aid until rebound is "firmly underway" #ECB $EUR
  • US 10yr Treasury yields briefly spiked to above 1.18% following today's jobs report, hitting their highest level since March 2020. 10yr yields previously hit the 1.18% level after the Georgia Senate runoffs before tightening amidst market volatility at the end of January. $USD https://t.co/LDSvXdp2ft
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bH2xJsaeJU
  • President Biden: - It's very clear that our economy is still in trouble - We are still in the teeth of the pandemic - American people are looking to the government for help - Size of stimulus checks will not be cut $USD $SPY
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR/GBP Bearish Breakdown, More GBP Gains Ahead?

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR/GBP Bearish Breakdown, More GBP Gains Ahead?

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Hawkish Bank of England Says No to Negative Rates
  • EUR/GBP Breaks Down
  • GBP Bullish Momentum Persists

Bank of England Recap: A hawkish Bank of England prompted a sharp rise in the Pound, particularly against funding currencies (EUR, CHF, JPY) as the central bank provided its strongest signal that they will not be going down the root of negative rates. The BoE left policy unchanged at its monetary policy meeting as expected, but perhaps what had also took the market by surprise had been the very optimistic growth outlook by the BoE who noted that growth expected to recover rapidly towards pre-COVID levels over 2021, reaching those levels by Q1 2022. Alongside this, BoE’s Ramsden had also talked up the possibility of tapering asset purchases with the central bank on course to complete its program by the year end. Full summary

UK Money Markets Re-Pricing Following Hawkish BoE

Overnight Index Swap Curve

BoE Eliminates Negative Rate Risk, EUR/GBP Breaking Down

Subsequently, with the threat of negative rates eliminated, coupled with an encouraging vaccine rollout relative to its major counterparts (most notably the EU), the outlook remains positive for the Pound, with the preferred choice of having exposure against the Euro and CHF. This week saw EUR/GBP break to fresh multi-month lows at 0.8740-50, a level we pointed out a few weeks ago with the vaccine trade in full swing. That said, with an ECB that is jawboning the currency and a BoE that is downplaying negative rates, there will likely be more room for further losses. CFTC data adds to this, given that speculators hold a sizeable long position in EUR/GBP, thus the cross is vulnerable to a long liquidation.

The Bank of England: A Forex Trader’s Guide

EUR/GBP| Speculators Caught on the Wrong Side

EUR/GBP Speculation Chart

Closer Look at EUR/GBP: The chart below provides a clearer chart of the levels that I have on my radar. First, we are currently holding the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement for now, while this may offer some short-term reprieve, the outlook remains bearish below 0.8860. On the downside, should 0.8740 break, the next level is at 0.8860-70.

EUR/GBP Chart
EUR/GBP BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -10% -3%
Weekly 23% -23% 2%
GBP/USD: The uptrend remains intact for the Pound, which had also managed to hold its own despite the trend reversal taking place in the USD. That said, following the BoE-inspired gains, we are now back to familiar resistance at 1.3750-60 of which a close above would be encouraging for bulls. But as I have mentioned above, GBP exposure vs funding currencies is the preferred choice. Taking a look to next week and there isn’t an awful lot of data to chew on, with only the Q4 GDP data from the UK (Feb 12th). However, given that the BoE noted in the MPR that they expect the data to be materially better than their November forecasts, I suspect the impact on the Pound will be minimal.

The Need to Know Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

GBP/USD Chart

Source: Refinitiv

