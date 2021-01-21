News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Hovering Above Support as ECB Rate Decision Shifts into View
2021-01-21 07:30:00
EURUSD Breakout: An ECB or Risk Charge, Bullish or Bearish?
2021-01-21 06:30:00
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-20 22:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
2021-01-20 13:30:00
News
Gold Price Rallies Into Resistance, Fuelled by US Dollar Weakness
2021-01-21 12:00:00
Precious Metals Analysis: Gold and Silver Buoyant as Real Yields Fall
2021-01-21 03:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
EUR/GBP Bearish: The Vaccine Trade is in Full Swing

EUR/GBP Bearish: The Vaccine Trade is in Full Swing

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/GBP Price Analysis & News

  • THE VACCINE TRADE IN FULL SWING FOR GBP BULLS
  • EUR/GBP BREAKING DOWN TO A NEW RANGE

THE VACCINE TRADE IN FULL SWING FOR GBP BULLS

The Pound has gone from strength to strength in recent sessions with the vaccine trade in full swing, in which EUR/GBP is now trading at it lowest level since May 2020. The UK government has had a rare success with their vaccine rollout program, whereby 4.6mln people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine as of yesterday. As can been seen in the chart below, the number of doses administered per 100 people, is noticeably higher in the UK at 7.47 compared to the rest of the G10 countries, in particular against the EU which is tracking at 1.45.

UK WINNING THE VACCINE RACE

EUR/GBP Bearish: The Vaccine Trade is in Full Swing

Source: Our World Data

EUR/GBP BREAKING DOWN TO A NEW RANGE

That said, with the UK the front runner in the vaccine race, the outlook looks rather rosy for the UK economy to make a bounce back. In turn, when comparing against the less successful rollout program for the EU, which has had to reduce COVID vaccine shipments from Pfizer, EUR/GBP looks to extend losses further. As I noted in the our Q1 2021 GBP forecast, a break below support at 0.8860 could see the cross trade in a new 0.8600-0.8800 range. Keep in mind, that with a massive cloud of uncertainty regarding Brexit now removed, GBP has become that more attractive against EUR, which had long been a guide for Brexit sentiment.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1 2021 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

THE SETUP

With a clean break below key support at 0.8860, the next level of interest is at circa 0.8750, which coincides with the 61.8% fib, below this level and downside risks could extend towards 0.8700, while bounce backs to 0.8860 and 0.8900 are likely to be faded. Elsewhere, for those who favour their technicals, a 50/200DMA death cross suggests risks are tilted to the downside for EUR/GBP.

EUR/GBP Bearish: The Vaccine Trade is in Full Swing

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX Education: A trading journal is an important tool for a trader at any level. It will help you identify your trading style as well as evaluate your thought process and review your past behaviours.For more on a trading journal, check out the link below.

Trading Journal: What it is and How to Create One

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

