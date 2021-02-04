Bank of England says Negative Rates Are Not Coming, GBP/USD Jumps

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength to Ebb as VIX Index Falls
2021-02-03 23:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Surges as Economic Recovery Aids Outlook, Copper Faces Technical Hurdle
2021-02-04 04:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Accelerates- Resistance Lies Ahead
2021-02-03 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Jobless Claims, Stimulus in Focus
2021-02-04 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-03 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Slammed Lower as the US Dollar Flexes its Muscles
2021-02-04 10:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch for XAU/USD, XAG/USD
2021-02-04 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England says Negative Rates Are Not Coming, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-02-04 12:23:00
GBP/USD Breaking Lower, Lift Likely if Bank of England Rules Out NIRP
2021-02-04 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
More View more
Breaking news

Bank of England (BoE) Leaves All Monetary Policy Settings Unchanged

Real Time News
  • Gold touching multi-week horizontal support #xau #gold @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/s580WxDILK
  • BoE Governor Bailey: Important that MPC starts consideration of issues on future tightening of policy. #BoE $GBP
  • As BoE Governor Bailey's press conference continues, $GBPUSD is now a full point above where it was before the the MPC announcements. He sounds remarkably optimistic about the economy https://t.co/7FbVtITijQ
  • $GBPUSD has strengthened to currently trade above 1.3680 following today's #BoE meeting as the MPC talked down the chances of negative rates. The pair had weakened leading into the meeting, falling below the 1.3600 level for the first time in over two weeks. $GBP $USD https://t.co/0UmVDouBm8
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - Labor market data is currently hardest to interpret - The BoE thinks that the jobless rate is higher than being reported #BoE $GBP
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - There appears to be high leverage among retail investors - Margin calls on retail brokerages has potential to disrupt the retail infrastructure - Concentration among hedge fund positions have increased #BoE $GBP
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/36HsAEaG6f
  • BoE's Ramsden says we are very much on track to complete QE programme by year-end, adds that the central bank needs to slow pace of QE purchases at some point $GBP
  • BoE Governor Bailey: Don't take any signal from negative rate preparations. #BoE $GBP
  • 🇨🇿 CNB Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
Bank of England says Negative Rates Are Not Coming, GBP/USD Jumps

Bank of England says Negative Rates Are Not Coming, GBP/USD Jumps

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USD Price Analysis & News

  • BoE Says Negative Rates Are Not Coming, GBP/USD Jumps
  • BoE optimistic on Growth Outlook
  • Inflation expected to rise sharply towards 2% in Spring

BOTTOM LINE: Bank of England left policy unchanged as expected, with the bank rate remaining at 0.1% and APF target at £895bln. The main focus had been on its consultation with the PRA over the feasibility of negative rates, in which the BoE stated that while it is appropriate to get ready for negative rates if needed, they do not intend to signal that this policy tool will be coming in the foreseeable future.

Growth: The BoE stated that while Q1 growth will likely see a larger hit than in Q4, the economic damage will be less severe than the first lockdown in March 2020.

Inflation: MPC sees inflation rising sharply towards 2% in Spring as base effects and the impact of the unwind in VAT reductions underpin.

MPC Forecast: Feb 21 vs Nov 20

Growth Forecast

End 2021: UK GDP 5% (downgraded from 7.25%)

End 2022: UK GDP 7.25% (upgraded from 6.25%)

End 2023: UK GDP 1.25% (downgraded from 1.75%)

CPI Forecast

End 2021: UK CPI at 2.0% (unchanged)

End 2022: UK CPI at 2.25% (upgraded from 2.0%)

End 2023: UK CPI at 2.0% (unchanged)

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

GBP Reaction: The initial move had been in line with what option markets had implied with GBP rising from 1.3569 to 1.3642. The rise stemming from the BoE optimistic judgement on growth, alongside playing the possibility of taking interest rates negative. Similarly, EUR/GBP made a firm break below the 0.8800 handle.

GBP/USD Chart: Intra-day Time Frame

Bank of England says Negative Rates Are Not Coming, GBP/USD Jumps

Source: Refinitiv

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -6% -6%
Weekly 5% 3% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
Gold and Silver Slammed Lower as the US Dollar Flexes its Muscles
Gold and Silver Slammed Lower as the US Dollar Flexes its Muscles
2021-02-04 10:30:00
GBP/USD Breaking Lower, Lift Likely if Bank of England Rules Out NIRP
GBP/USD Breaking Lower, Lift Likely if Bank of England Rules Out NIRP
2021-02-04 09:00:00
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Jobless Claims, Stimulus in Focus
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Jobless Claims, Stimulus in Focus
2021-02-04 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed