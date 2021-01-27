News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Elevates Currency War Risks, Retail Traders Claim Short Squeeze Victory - US Market Open
2021-01-27 14:35:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Grinding Back to Multi-Month High on Positive Fundamentals
2021-01-27 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dollar Steel for FOMC, Top Earnings and Growth Fight Against Speculative Control
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Vulnerable as US Treasury Yields Continue to Fall
2021-01-27 15:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-01-27 12:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 69.66%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CBpqvVzUr3
  • Uncomfortable day in the cryptocurrency space...#btc #eth #ltc #bch @DailyFXTeam Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/2G1kzCV1cE
  • US Indices head sharply lower ahead of FOMC meeting this afternoon and the $VIX rises to its highest level since the beginning of January. DOW -1.63% NDX -1.99% SPX -1.85% $DOW $QQQ $SPY https://t.co/SkGXailpWW
  • ECB Money Market pricing circa 10% probability of a 10bps cut in March https://t.co/ZcJ1A4N2AD
  • ECB doing everything it can to talk down the Euro without explicitly saying so. Yesterday, reports of an 'exchange rate study' emerged. Today, officials are purportedly suggesting that rate cut odds are 'too low.' $EURUSD $EURJPY
  • ECB Officials said to see markets underestimating rate-cut odds https://t.co/uz0p5HSQQw
  • Crude oil continues to tick slowly higher with Brent around 0.50% to the good at $56.10/bbl. while US crude is 0.40% higher at $52.95/bbl.Get your #crudeoil market update here:https://t.co/YzOYlHyNL1 https://t.co/YhwA6jGhYB
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.91% US 500: -0.95% FTSE 100: -1.59% France 40: -1.87% Germany 30: -2.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/C4FezoR7ry
  • $EURUSD hit a fresh seven day low around 1.2100 as the pair weakened by over 50 pips this morning. $EUR $USD https://t.co/6mDFhiCzfx
  • #Bitcoin has headed lower today. After beginning the trading day around $32,500, the cryptocurrency has dropped to currently trade just above $30,000, a key support level in January. $BTC https://t.co/eXJQZRkofe
ECB Elevates Currency War Risks, Retail Traders Claim Short Squeeze Victory - US Market Open

ECB Elevates Currency War Risks, Retail Traders Claim Short Squeeze Victory - US Market Open

Justin McQueen, Analyst

AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD Analysis & News

  • Euro Talked Down by ECB
  • US Dollar Heading Higher Ahead of FOMC
  • AUD Fails to Find Support From Firmer Inflation

QUICK TAKE: ECB Elevating Currency War Risks, Retail Traders Claim Short Squeeze Victory

Equities: In recent weeks and particularly this week, market exuberance stemming from the retail side has been garnering attention, raising concerns of elevated bubble risks.The PBoC have also grown concerned over asset bubbles with the central banks advisor stating that bubbles will remain (in the stock or property market) if China does not shift its focus. In turn, the PBoC have drained a net CNY 178bln via open market operations over the past two sessions. That said, the increasing sense of a frothy market is somewhat similar to last June, where the announcement of company bankruptcies resulted in shares soaring, the prime example being Hertz. The graph below shows last years Fed meeting’s (excluding March crisis meetings) and the subsequent price action in the S&P 500. Notably, the post-June meeting saw a sharp 6-7% drawdown.

S&P 500 AND FOMC MEETINGS

ECB Elevates Currency War Risks, Retail Traders Claim Short Squeeze Victory - US Market Open

Source:Refinitiv

Euro Stoxx 50 Sector Breakdown

Outperformers: Consumer Staples (-0.9%), Healthcare (-1.1%), Real Estate (-1.2%)

Laggards: Utilities (-2.8%), IT (-2.2%), Financials (-2%)

US Futures: S&P 500 (-1.1%), DJIA (-1%), Nasdaq 100 (-0.%)

Intra-day FX Performance

ECB Elevates Currency War Risks, Retail Traders Claim Short Squeeze Victory - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

EUR: The Euro is under pressure this morning following surprisingly dovish comments from ECB’s Knot, going against his typically more hawkish stance. The ECB member stated that Euro strength will take prominence for the ECB if it threatens inflation outlook, adding that they have the tools to act on Euro strength. Alongside this, Knot stated that the ECB had not reached the lower bound and that there was still room to cut rates. That said, renewed rhetoric of the Euro is somewhat of a surprise given that the ECB had seemingly cut back on their commentary on the currency at last week’s meeting. However, the comments from Knot does come after yesterday’s source reports that the ECB would study the impact of ECB vs Fed policy on exchange rates.

USD: While the media are placing their attention to the seismic gains across retail trading favourites (AMC and Gamestop), broader markets have been de-risking ahead of the FOMC with the VIX creeping higher up and breaking above its 200DMA, which in turn has seen the USD on the front-foot. For analysis on the Fed, click here.

AUD: The Australian Dollar has failed to benefit from the higher than expected inflation figures overnight with the currency breaking below 0.7700 as weaker risk sentiment weighs. The headline figure rose 0.2ppts to 0.9% (Exp. 0.7%), however, the RBA’s preferred trimmed mean measure rose in line with expectations at 1.2%. That said, I still favour an extension in the move lower in AUD/NZD

Looking ahead focus is on the FOMC meeting with corporate earnings from Apple, Facebook, Telsa due after the US close.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

ECB Elevates Currency War Risks, Retail Traders Claim Short Squeeze Victory - US Market Open

REPORTS OF NOTE

  1. US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch by Paul Robinson, Strategist
  2. British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Highest Since May 2018, Uptrend Intact by Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
  3. Crude Oil Price Grinding Back to Multi-Month High on Positive Fundamentalsby Nick Cawley, Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

