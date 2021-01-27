News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
Crude Oil Price Grinding Back to Multi-Month High on Positive Fundamentals
2021-01-27 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Dow and Dollar Steel for FOMC, Top Earnings and Growth Fight Against Speculative Control
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-26 22:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-01-27 12:39:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

US Dollar working on turning the corner

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in the process of turning higher, representing what may potentially amount to a broad USD rally. The index in the short-term is working on an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern that could soon have the March trend-line in focus if the neckline is broken.

In the event the pattern is triggered and the March trend-line is breached, the next level of significant resistance to watch will be the September low at 91.74. Both of these medium-term thresholds have significant importance to the outcome on a boost higher from here.

Should the head-and-shoulders fail to trigger above the neckline and rollover towards a break of 90.05, then look for a potential continuation in the downward trend towards the 2018 low at 88.27.

At the immediate moment, the upside is looking increasingly favorable, but we can’t rule out a pattern failure. With that in mind, waiting for confirmation will be key.

Turning to a few key USD charts; EUR/USD is looking nearly opposite the DXY (EUR = 57.6% of DXY), GBP/USD is posting a rising wedge that could soon trigger, USD/JPY channel is about to break, and USD/CAD is trying to break a falling wedge.

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast
US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (inverse H&S, top-side resistance to watch)

usd

DXY Chart by TradingView

EUR/USD 4-hr Chart

eur/usd

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart

gbp/usd

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

USD/JPY 4-hr Chart

usd/jpy

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

USD/CAD 4-hr Chart

usd/cad

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

