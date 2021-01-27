News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2021-01-26 16:18:00
Crude Oil Price Grinding Back to Multi-Month High on Positive Fundamentals
2021-01-27 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Dow and Dollar Steel for FOMC, Top Earnings and Growth Fight Against Speculative Control
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-26 22:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Highest Since May 2018, Uptrend Intact
2021-01-27 09:00:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
2021-01-26 11:30:00
Crude Oil Price Grinding Back to Multi-Month High on Positive Fundamentals

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Crude Oil Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Iraq to cut oil production in January and February.
  • Crude oil nears its recent multi-high high print
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download the Q1 2021 Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil continues to tick slowly higher with Brent around 0.50% to the good at $56.10/bbl. while US crude is 0.40% higher at $52.95/bbl. A report by Bloomberg yesterday, quoting an interview with the deputy head of the State Organization for Marketing Oil (SOMO), revealed that Iraq would cut their daily output to 3.6 million barrels a day in the first two months of 2021 compared to 3.85 million barrels a day in December.

The daily chart shows Brent crude ticking higher and back towards the recent multi-month high trade at $57.36/bbl. The 20-day simple moving average continues to be supportive of Brent, although this may come under pressure shortly due to a series of lower highs off the January 13 print. Today’s trading range is tight and volatility remains low. A break and open above the $57.36/bbl. high would open the way to $59.67/bbl. an old swing low from late February last year before the psychological level of $60/bbl. comes into play.

Brent Crude Oil Price Chart (January 2020 – January 27, 2021)

What is Market Sentiment and How Does it Work?

What is your view on Oil – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

2021-01-27 10:30:00
2021-01-27 09:48:00
2021-01-27 09:00:00
2021-01-27 06:00:00
