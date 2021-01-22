US Dollar Firms, Market Sentiment Sours, Oil Prices Dragged Down - US Market Open

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100: Are These Breaks Backed by Trends?
2021-01-22 04:45:00
Central Bank Watch: BOC & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-01-21 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-21 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-21 21:05:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-20 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: What to Make of Recent Rebound? Levels for XAU/USD
2021-01-22 12:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
2021-01-22 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance
2021-01-22 13:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.61% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.64% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aXaVmNuUiR
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.41% FTSE 100: -0.48% US 500: -0.48% Wall Street: -0.78% France 40: -0.95% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZthZd81b1n
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (15/JAN) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -1.975M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-22
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (15/JAN) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.214M Previous: 4.786M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-22
  • $WTI Crude fell to around 51.50, its lowest level in two weeks, before rebounding ahead of the US EIA report. $OIL $USO https://t.co/4Fw20MVVwz
  • A series of tweets from BitMEX Research over the possibility of a ‘double spend’ Bitcoin occurrence sent the largest cryptocurrency crashing back below $30,000 early today. Get your $btc market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/9S40otjMMN https://t.co/NEBRVUItmA
  • AstraZeneca informs EU of vaccine delivery issues $Bild
  • It seems that general economic health is not a top fundamental driver for $EURUSD considering that the US and Eurozone January PMIs are at contrasting extremes favoring US growth but the pair continues to edge in the Euro's favor https://t.co/fojeSkkdCM
  • $USDCAD has turned downward again after climbing from a low around 1.2610 yesterday to above 1.2700 this morning. The pair is now trading around 1.2685. $USD $CAD https://t.co/p6bPB4Jatw
  • The Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved Janet Yellen for Treasury secretary (26-0) and now it goes to the full Senate. Very likely to pass
US Dollar Firms, Market Sentiment Sours, Oil Prices Dragged Down - US Market Open

US Dollar Firms, Market Sentiment Sours, Oil Prices Dragged Down - US Market Open

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, EUR, NZD Analysis & News

  • Risk Sentiment Sours on Virus Concerns
  • USD Firms
  • Oil Prices Dragged Down

QUICK TAKE: Risk Sentiment Soars, USD Firms, Oil Prices Drop

Equities: Markets are on the defensive to close the week amid renewed COVID concerns. A UK government source hinted a possible two-phase unlocking plan whereby a national lockdown would be stretched out before moving the entire country into tier 2 lockdown. Elsewhere, EU’s Von Der Leyen has suggested targeted measures are needed. In turn, this has spilt over into US futures, which are modestly lower ahead of the final Wall Street open of the week.

Euro Stoxx 50 Sector Breakdown

Outperformers: Consumer Staples (0.8%), Healthcare (0.1%), Consumer Discretionary (-0.2%)Laggards: Energy (-3.0%), Basic Materials (-1.8%), Financials (-1.8%)

US Futures: S&P 500 (-0.6%), DJIA (-0.6%), Nasdaq 100 (-0.6%)

ITALY UPDATE: Italian political risks are on the rise yet again following local press reports that Italian PM Conte is reportedly considering the possibility of elections. Subsequently, Bund/BTP spreads have widened while the FTSE MIB underperforms. That said, an election does still seem unlikely, however, a move in this direction could cap upside in the Euro in the short-run with bearish EUR/JPY the best expression.

Intra-Day FX Performance:

US Dollar Firms, Market Sentiment Sours, Oil Prices Dragged Down - US Market Open

FX: The Euro and CHF have managed to remain firm, despite the greenback edging higher. Cross-related buying in EUR/GBP has underpinned the Euro after weak UK PMI data weighed on the Pound. That said, the bias for EUR/GBP remains a fade on rallies with the vaccine rollout program a bigger success in the UK relative to the EU thus far. Elsewhere, the soft risk tone has seen high-beta FX (AUD, NZD, CAD) naturally lower across the board. However, higher than expected NZ CPI has helped push AUD/NZD towards the mid 1.07s.

Chart to the Watch:AUD/NZD Trading at Rich Levels Relative to Yield Spreads

US Dollar Firms, Market Sentiment Sours, Oil Prices Dragged Down - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

Commodities: With the threat of further lockdown measures globally, oil prices have pulled back from its recent highs with Brent crude futures at weekly lows. Gold prices have dropped back to its range low as the USD perks up.

Looking ahead: Little is left on the docket with US Markit PMI figures the notable data point.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Dollar Firms, Market Sentiment Sours, Oil Prices Dragged Down - US Market Open

REPORTS OF NOTE

  1. USD/CAD Technical Overview: Trend is Down, but Bullish Pattern May Emerge” by Paul Robinson, Strategist
  2. Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch?” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook - Trying to Stem Recent Heavy Lossesby Nick Cawley, Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: Kiwi Aided as CPI Tempers RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: Kiwi Aided as CPI Tempers RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
2021-01-22 00:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Jobs Report Fails to Inspire AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Forecast: Jobs Report Fails to Inspire AUD/USD
2021-01-21 00:30:00
Market Sentiment Firms as Netflix Soars, Euro Weakens as EUR/GBP Cracks Support - US Market Open
Market Sentiment Firms as Netflix Soars, Euro Weakens as EUR/GBP Cracks Support - US Market Open
2021-01-20 14:20:00
Advertisement