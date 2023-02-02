 Skip to Content
Euro Hits New High as US Dollar Collapses in Fed Aftermath. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-02-02 04:30:00
US Dollar Slammed Post FOMC as Markets Test Fed Resolve. Where to for USD?
2023-02-02 01:30:00
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Firms as Markets Appraise Fed Hiking Against China Re-opening
2023-01-30 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Capsizes After Finally Overcoming 200-Day SMA, Beware More Volatility
2023-01-30 21:00:38
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Gold Bulls Look Tired After Strong Run Into 2023
2023-02-01 11:30:00
Gold Treads Water Ahead of a Cascade of Central Bank Hikes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-01 04:30:00
Euro Hits New High as US Dollar Collapses in Fed Aftermath. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-02-02 04:30:00
GBP/USD Update: 1.2300 Handle Holds Firm as Markets Take a Breather Before the FOMC Meeting
2023-02-01 12:30:17
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Scans 130 Ahead of Fed
2023-02-01 08:58:26
S&P 500 and USDJPY: FOMC Strategy Run Down
2023-01-31 23:00:28
S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 INDEX Technical Outlook: Bullish View Intact After the Fed

Manish Jaradi, Strategist
What's on this page

S&P 500, SPX, NASDAQ 100, NDX - TECHNICAL OUTLOOK:

  • US equities’ technical posture continues to improve.
  • The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 index look set to rise toward their respective August highs.
  • What are the key levels to watch?

US equity indices’ jump on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision further confirmsthe bullish outlook highlighted in the weekly forecast last weekend.

The Fed hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5%-4.75%, in line with expectations, and said “ongoing increases” to rates would be appropriate. However, the US central bank acknowledged that inflation has eased. “We can now say for the first time that the disinflationary process has started,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters, boosting hopes that the Fed is nearing the end of the current rate hiking cycle. The futures market continues to price in rate cuts this year with the fed funds rate seen below 4.50% by the end of December.

S&P 500 INDEX TECHNICAL OUTLOOK – BULLISH

The S&P 500 closed on Thursday above crucial resistance at the early-December high of 4100, reasserting the bullish bias. This follows a rise above another vital barrier on the 200-day moving average and a rebound from quite a strong cushion around the Ichimoku cloud support on the daily chart.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

While the upward momentum has improved recently, one closer above Wednesday’s high would cement the view that the index had formed an important base. Moreover, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England interest rate decisions today and US jobs data on Friday could provide further cues.

A decisive close (2 daily closing highs) would establish the higher-highs-higher-lows sequence for the first time since January 2022. Such a break could pave the way toward the August high of 4325. It would also present an opportunity to revisitthe Q1-23 outlookin light of the recent chart developments.

NASDAQ 100 Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

NASDAQ 100 INDEX TECHNICAL OUTLOOK – BULLISH

The Nasdaq 100 index, which wrapped the best January performance in 20 years, on Thursday rose above stiff converged hurdle, including the December high of 12166 and the 200-day moving average. This is the first time the index has risen above the multi-week average since January 2022, raising the prospect of a more sustained bounce relative to the corrective rallies in 2022.

However, given the events risks and key US data due tomorrow, it might be prudent to wait for one more close higher. Such a move would raise the odds of a rise toward the August high of 13720 as it would trigger a bullish break from the sideways channel since the end of 2022. Furthermore, if the Nasdaq 100 index manages to close this week above 12166 then it would also imply that the base around the 200-week moving average had been set.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

