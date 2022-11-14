 Skip to Content
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Correction Underway

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Correction Underway

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Price Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels

  • Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Weekly Chart
  • USD/JPY breaks yearly trend support- risk for larger correction
  • Support 137.25-138.48, 136, 131.25 - Resistance 143.61, 146.79-147.65 (key), 152

The US Dollar is attempting to snap a four-week losing streak against the Japanese Yen with USD/JPY up nearly 0.9% since the weekly open. A rebound off technical support may offer a short reprieve but the broader threat for a deeper correction remains after breaking below yearly uptrend support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in -depth breakdown of this USD/JPY technical setup and more.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest Japanese Yen Trading Forecast!
Get My Guide

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

image2.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Japanese Yen Technical Forecast I noted that the, “USD/JPY rally has responded to technical resistance and threatens a larger correction within the confines of the yearly uptrend.” USD/JPY has now plunged nearly 9% off the yearly highs with the decline breaking below February channel support. Although the move threatens a larger pullback in the weeks ahead, the immediate decline is challenging the upper bounds of a key pivot-zone here at 137.25-138.62- a region defined by the 38.2% retracement of the yearly range, the July high-week close and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the August advance. The focus is on a reaction off this threshold in the days ahead for guidance.

Initial weekly resistance now eyed the 38.2% retracement of the October sell-off at 143.61 with medium-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the 61.8% retracement / 1998 high / 2022 high0week close at 146.79-147.65. A break lower from here would expose parallel support (red dotted-line, currently ~136) backed by the April / May highs around 131.25- both zones of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The USD/JPY has broken below yearly uptrend support with the decline already checking the first major pivot zone here around 138. From a trading standpoint, rallies should be capped by 143.61 IF price is indeed heading lower on this stretch with a break / close below parallel support needed to suggest a larger trend reversal may be underway. I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment – USD/JPY Price Chart

image3.png
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/JPY - the ratio stands at -1.10 (47.55% of traders are long) – typically neutral reading
  • Long positions are 8.53% higher than yesterday and 20.25% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 11.21% higher than yesterday and 33.68% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week and the combination of current positioning / recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 13% 9%
Weekly 14% -33% -17%
|Learn how shifts in USD/JPY retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

US / Japan Economic Calendar

image4.png

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Forex for Beginners

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide

Start Course

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

