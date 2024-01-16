USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 30.91% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BULLISH
|48.57%
|51.43%
-12.50% Daily
-22.83% Weekly
32.59% Daily
30.91% Weekly
6.04% Daily
-2.18% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-16%
|35%
|5%
|Weekly
|-25%
|35%
|-2%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 48.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 13 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.14% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.50% lower than yesterday and 22.83% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.59% higher than yesterday and 30.91% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
