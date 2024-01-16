 Skip to Content
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

Research, Research Team

Share:

USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 30.91% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBULLISH48.57%51.43%

-12.50% Daily

-22.83% Weekly

32.59% Daily

30.91% Weekly

6.04% Daily

-2.18% Weekly

USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -16% 35% 5%
Weekly -25% 35% -2%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 48.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 13 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.14% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.50% lower than yesterday and 22.83% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.59% higher than yesterday and 30.91% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

