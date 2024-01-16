USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 30.91% from last week.

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 48.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 13 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.14% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.50% lower than yesterday and 22.83% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.59% higher than yesterday and 30.91% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.