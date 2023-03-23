Gold Gains After Fed’s Dovish Hike Reinforces Bullish Trend, Breakout in Play

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Dovish FOMC Statement Propels EURUSD Higher
2023-03-23 08:56:01
EUR/USD Bounce Facing Strong Resistance at the 1.08 Level Ahead of FOMC
2023-03-22 09:32:45
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Knocked Back By Shock Inventory Build As Fed Looms
2023-03-22 11:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Extend Recovery as Banking Sector Jitters Fade
2023-03-21 16:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Gains After Fed’s Dovish Hike Reinforces Bullish Trend, Breakout in Play
2023-03-23 15:30:00
Gold Prices Turn to US Initial Jobless Claims to Gauge SVB Economic Shock
2023-03-23 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoE Raise Rates by 25bps, Expecting Inflation to Cool, GBP Edged Higher
2023-03-23 12:32:06
UK Inflation Soars, GBP/USD Nears a Six-Week High, All Eyes on the Fed
2023-03-22 07:55:52
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Heads Lower as Market Digests a More Dovish Fed
2023-03-23 11:00:21
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Scenario-Based Trade Setups Ahead of FOMC
2023-03-22 13:03:16
More View More
Gold Gains After Fed’s Dovish Hike Reinforces Bullish Trend, Breakout in Play

Gold Gains After Fed’s Dovish Hike Reinforces Bullish Trend, Breakout in Play

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD PRICE FORECAST:

  • Gold prices rise following the Fed’s dovish hike at its March FOMC meeting
  • The U.S. central bank raised rates by 25 basis points, but signaled its tightening cycle is coming to an end
  • The fundamental outlook remains positive for gold
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Trading - Three Top Tips for Trading Gold

Gold prices surged on Thursday amid U.S. dollar weakness after the FOMC delivered a dovish interest rate hike and signaled that its tightening campaign may be nearing its end. In late morning trading, XAU/USD was rallying about 1% to $1,986, inching ever closer to its 2023 highs, just above the psychological $2,000 level set this past Monday.

Recent banking sector turmoil has led the Fed to adopt a much more cautious stance and to project a less aggressive hiking cycle than telegraphed just a few weeks ago, when Powell dropped a hawkish bombshell before Congress. In fact, the FOMC only expects to raise borrowing costs one final time this year to 5.00-5.25%, well below the 5.70% peak rate anticipated by the market earlier this month.

The idea that the terminal rate is within reach, coupled with growing speculation that the central bank will ease policy shortly thereafter, is likely to be bullish for non-yielding assets, including precious metals. This means that gold could remain in an upward trajectory over the medium term, especially if financial turmoil resurfaces and threatens to create systemic risks.

In terms of technical analysis, if gold extends its advance in the coming sessions, the first ceiling to consider appears in the $2,000/$2,015 region. On further strength and a decisive breakout, the focus shifts to channel resistance at $2,050, followed by $2,078, last year’s high. Conversely, if sellers return and spark a pullback, initial support comes at $1,975/$1,965. Below that, the next area of interest lies at $1,920 and $1,900 thereafter.

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 17% 0%
Weekly -1% 18% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

Gold Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Turn to US Initial Jobless Claims to Gauge SVB Economic Shock
Gold Prices Turn to US Initial Jobless Claims to Gauge SVB Economic Shock
2023-03-23 03:00:00
Gold Patiently Awaits the Fed’s Next Move – How Will XAU/USD Respond?
Gold Patiently Awaits the Fed’s Next Move – How Will XAU/USD Respond?
2023-03-22 14:18:03
US Crude Oil Knocked Back By Shock Inventory Build As Fed Looms
US Crude Oil Knocked Back By Shock Inventory Build As Fed Looms
2023-03-22 11:00:00
Gold Price Technical Setup Seems Bearish Before Jerome Powell’s Anticipated Hike
Gold Price Technical Setup Seems Bearish Before Jerome Powell’s Anticipated Hike
2023-03-22 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 23, 2023