Fed Hikes Rates to Zap Inflation, Offers Less Hawkish Guidance, US Dollar Sinks

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bounce Facing Strong Resistance at the 1.08 Level Ahead of FOMC
2023-03-22 09:32:45
US Dollar Dips as the Fed Ponders the Inflation Versus Bank Crisis Dilemma
2023-03-22 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Knocked Back By Shock Inventory Build As Fed Looms
2023-03-22 11:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Extend Recovery as Banking Sector Jitters Fade
2023-03-21 16:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Patiently Awaits the Fed’s Next Move – How Will XAU/USD Respond?
2023-03-22 14:18:03
Gold Price Technical Setup Seems Bearish Before Jerome Powell’s Anticipated Hike
2023-03-22 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Inflation Soars, GBP/USD Nears a Six-Week High, All Eyes on the Fed
2023-03-22 07:55:52
GBPUSD Weaker As Market Looks To Fed, Bank of England
2023-03-21 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Scenario-Based Trade Setups Ahead of FOMC
2023-03-22 13:03:16
US Dollar Dips as the Fed Ponders the Inflation Versus Bank Crisis Dilemma
2023-03-22 01:00:00
More View More
Fed Hikes Rates to Zap Inflation, Offers Less Hawkish Guidance, US Dollar Sinks

Fed Hikes Rates to Zap Inflation, Offers Less Hawkish Guidance, US Dollar Sinks

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist
What's on this page

FED DECISION KEY POINTS:

  • The Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.75%-5.00%, in line with expectations
  • The policy statement removes guidance indicating that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate
  • The dot-plot signals the same hiking path for 2023 as the one envisioned three months ago
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: EUR/USD Price Forecast - Is the Panic Over? Sentiment Reversal Lifts the Euro

FOMC MARKET REACTION:

Updated at 2:42 pm ET

Immediately after the FOMC announcement crossed the wires, the U.S. dollar took a turn to the downside, with the DXY index falling more than 0.8%, undermined by the sharp pullback in Treasury yields, especially those at the front end of the curve. This move was prompted by the Fed's softer guidance, which was less hawkish than previous iterations in the face of the recent banking sector upheaval. All this suggests that the central bank's hiking cycle is close to its end, a bearish outcome for the U.S. dollar.

Source: TradingView

Original post at 2:25 pm ET

The Federal Reserve concluded today one of its most anticipated meetings in recent memory and voted by unanimous decision to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75%-5.00%, largely in line with consensus estimates. This adjustment brings borrowing costs to their most restrictive level since 2007, a sign that the central bank will not relent in its efforts to restore price stability.

Ahead of today's announcement, Wall Street’s expectations were in flux amid banking sector turmoil in the aftermath of the collapse of two lending institutions and the bailout of Credit Suisse earlier this month. Although market stress has begun to ease after government authorities swiftly unveiled coordinated measures to shore up the financial system, sentiment was still fragile.

In the policy statement, the FOMC noted that the labor market continues to be robust, and that inflation remains elevated. Regarding recent developments related to regional banks, the Fed stated that the banking system is sound and resilient, but underscored that the situation could result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, creating downside risks for economic activity, hiring and inflation.

In terms of forward guidance, language indicating that “ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate” was removed and replaced by “additional policy firming may be appropriate”. While this points to further tightening, it is less hawkish than previous messages, a sign that the hiking cycle is coming to an end. This is likely to be bearish for the U.S. dollar over the medium term.

SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS

There were meaningful changes in the March Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) compared to the material presented in December of 2022. For 2023, the GDP forecast was downgraded to 0.4% from 0.5% previously, while the unemployment rate was marked down to 4.5% from 4.6%, a vote of confidence in the labor market despite growing economic headwinds. Meanwhile, core PCE inflation for 2023 and 2024 was revised higher by one-tenth of a percent to 3.6% and 2.6%, respectively. Key details are highlighted in the below.

image1.png

Source: Federal Reserve

FED DOT PLOT

The Fed’s so-called dot plot, which shows the trajectory for interest rates, signaled the same hiking path for 2023 as the one contemplated three months ago, with the median projection steady at 5.1%, implying about 25 basis points of additional tightening through year’s end. For 2024, rates are seen at 4.3% versus 4.1% in December, indicating a little less easing with respect to the terminal rate on the horizon.

Stay tuned for our market reaction analysis

Written by Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Wavers Ahead of Fed Decision. What Should Forex Traders Expect?
US Dollar Wavers Ahead of Fed Decision. What Should Forex Traders Expect?
2023-03-22 15:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Scenario-Based Trade Setups Ahead of FOMC
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Scenario-Based Trade Setups Ahead of FOMC
2023-03-22 13:03:16
EUR/USD Bounce Facing Strong Resistance at the 1.08 Level Ahead of FOMC
EUR/USD Bounce Facing Strong Resistance at the 1.08 Level Ahead of FOMC
2023-03-22 09:32:45
UK Inflation Soars, GBP/USD Nears a Six-Week High, All Eyes on the Fed
UK Inflation Soars, GBP/USD Nears a Six-Week High, All Eyes on the Fed
2023-03-22 07:55:52
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 22, 2023