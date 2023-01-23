 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips as Markets Weigh Fed Perspectives in Thin Trade. Lower USD?
2023-01-23 06:00:00
Euro Weekly Outlook: ECB vs Fed Continues Next Week, EUR/USD Seeks Breakout
2023-01-22 08:00:11
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds Gains On Hopes For China Demand Rebound
2023-01-20 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Spooked by US Data, IEA Report as WTI Turns to EIA Inventories
2023-01-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
Australian Dollar, Dow Jones at Risk as Fed Officials Stress Tight Policy Ahead
2023-01-20 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Resilience Holds at Nine-Month High
2023-01-21 07:00:39
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Dismal December Retail Sales Leads Cable Lower
2023-01-20 09:15:02
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips as Markets Weigh Fed Perspectives in Thin Trade. Lower USD?
2023-01-23 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Appreciation Pauses as Technical Signals Ask Questions. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-01-23 01:59:00
More View More
US Dollar Slips as Markets Weigh Fed Perspectives in Thin Trade. Lower USD?

US Dollar Slips as Markets Weigh Fed Perspectives in Thin Trade. Lower USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, DXY Index, USD, Fed, Lunar New Year, Crude Oil, Gold - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar dipped today on the possibility of the Fed being less aggressive
  • Equity markets that remain open over the Lunar New Year are buoyant so far today
  • If the Fed slows its hiking pace, will the DXY (USD) index come under pressure?

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The US Dollar is on the back foot to start the week as the slowing in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve is becoming apparent. Thin trading conditions through the Asian session may have exaggerated the moves.

APAC markets might be in for a quiet week with many parts of the region celebrating the Lunar New Year. Mainland China will be joined by Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore in taking a break and Australia also will take a holiday on Thursday.

Asian equity cash markets that were open were mostly in the green. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures contract was also up over 1%.

This followed a positive finish to last week for Wall Street. Fed speakers Esther George, Patrick Harker and Christopher Waller pointed toward the central bank being less hawkish with future rate hikes – citing 25 basis points as the most appropriate steps going forward.

The word ‘restrictive’ also got plenty of airplay from them. The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be held Wednesday the 1st of February.

The commentary appears to have boosted risk assets such as equities and undermined the US Dollar.

The biggest gainers so far today have been the Kiwi Dollar, Euro and the Nordic bloc of DKK, NOK and SKK. ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to speak later today. The Japanese Yen is the only G-10 currency that is struggling to make headway against the ‘big dollar’.

Treasury yields have added a couple of basis points across most of the curve.

Crude oil is a touch softer and a gold smidge higher with the WTI futures contract under US$ 81.50 bbl while the Brent contract is below US$ 87.50 bbl. Spot gold is trading near US$ 1,930 at the time of going to print.

A data point of note later today will be the Conference Board US Leading Index.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

DXY (USD) INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The DXY index continues to languish near the May 2022 low of 101.30 which may provide support ahead of the April 2022 low of 99.42.

After trading below the lower band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band and then moving back inside it, the price has moved sideways.

This pause in direction could suggest a reversal if it rallies back above the breakpoint of 103.42. The 21-day SMA is near that level, and it might offer resistance.

Further up, the prior peaks may offer resistance at 105.63, 105.82, 107.20 and 108.00.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Dips as JGBs Retreat from Bank of Japan Cap. Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Dips as JGBs Retreat from Bank of Japan Cap. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-20 06:00:00
The US Dollar Bounces Back as Recession Fears Swirl. Where to for USD?
The US Dollar Bounces Back as Recession Fears Swirl. Where to for USD?
2023-01-19 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Slides Ahead of BoJ While Chinese Data was Digested. Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Slides Ahead of BoJ While Chinese Data was Digested. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-17 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-01-16 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
USD/DKK
USD/NOK
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023