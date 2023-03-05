 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Price Update: EU PMI Miss Still Cause for Optimism
2023-03-03 13:06:01
US Dollar Bounces Back Again as the Fed and ECB Map Out Rate Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-03-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Powell, NFPs, RBA, BoC, BoJ
2023-03-05 16:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
2023-03-03 17:23:00
Gold
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Powell, NFPs, RBA, BoC, BoJ
2023-03-05 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Renew Upside Rally, $1850 in Sight
2023-03-03 10:26:46
GBP/USD
News
GBP Weekly Forecast: Pound Eyes UK GDP Alongside US NFP
2023-03-04 02:00:24
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher
2023-03-03 11:30:56
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-03 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY?
2023-03-02 02:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Global risk appetite improved this past week. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 rallied 1.79% and 1.86%, respectively. Meanwhile, Across the Atlantic Ocean, the DAX 40 and FTSE 100 rallied 2.59% and 0.46%, respectively. This is as Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.73% and 2.79%, respectively. The rosy mood meant a disappointing week for the anti-risk US Dollar as gold prices aimed higher. Will this momentum keep up?

Notable event risk for financial markets includes a few central bank rate decisions. These are the RBA, BoC and BoJ for the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar and Japanese Yen, respectively. Meanwhile, traders will be closely scrutinizing testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before Congress. Recent signs that inflation might be stickier than thought have seen markets price in more rate hikes this year. At the end of the week, we will wrap things up with non-farm payrolls data. What else is in store for markets in the week ahead?

How Markets Performed – Week of 2/27

How Markets Performed – Week of 2/27

Fundamental Forecasts:

Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Fed’s Powell Testimony Will Drive Market Sentiment

EUR/USD will be dancing to the US dollar’s tune next week with Fed chair Powell’s Semi-Annual Testimony to the US Senate’s Banking Committee and the delayed US Jobs Report the highlights.

GBP Weekly Forecast: Pound Eyes UK GDP Alongside US NFP

GBP/USD is preparing for some price volatility next week including UK GDP, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US NFP data.

Australian Dollar Forecast: Will China PMI Help Reverse AUD/USD’s Decline?

The slide in the Australian dollar has paused following surprisingly strong China manufacturing and services data. Would it be enough to trigger a sustainable rebound in AUD/USD?

US Dollar Weekly Forecast: Will Another Solid Jobs Report Boost the Greenback?

The US Dollar may rise if another solid non-farm payrolls report underscores a tight labor market amid sticky price pressures, causing the Federal Reserve to remain tighter for longer.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Halted by Event Risk. Fed, BoC on Deck

USD/CAD prices move cautiously ahead of a busy economic calendar. What will move Loonie this week?

Australian Dollar Outlook: Steady Ahead of RBA Decision

The Australian Dollar consolidated last week pre-RBA monetary policy meeting as yield differentials provide a headwind. If the RBA hike, will AUD/USD get a boost?

Technical Forecasts:

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Speculative Frenzy at Risk ahead of Key US Jobs Report

The speculative frenzy that triggered a rally in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 this past week could end if U.S. labor market data beat estimates and bolster Fed rate hikes expectations.

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Run Extends

Gold has achieved a phenomenal turnaround after the massive sell-off in February. A close above 1833 entrenches the recent advance as momentum turns positive.

--- Article Body Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Individual Articles Composed by DailyFX Team Members

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

