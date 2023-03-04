Australian Dollar Outlook: Steady Ahead of RBA Decision

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Update: EU PMI Miss Still Cause for Optimism
2023-03-03 13:06:01
US Dollar Bounces Back Again as the Fed and ECB Map Out Rate Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-03-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
2023-03-03 17:23:00
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Treasury Yields Peaking? SPX Taking Strain
2023-03-03 08:56:31
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Renew Upside Rally, $1850 in Sight
2023-03-03 10:26:46
Gold Price Rally Might be Short-Lived With the 2-Year Treasury Yield Nearing 5%
2023-03-02 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Weekly Forecast: Pound Eyes UK GDP Alongside US NFP
2023-03-04 02:00:24
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher
2023-03-03 11:30:56
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-03 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY?
2023-03-02 02:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Outlook: Steady Ahead of RBA Decision

Australian Dollar Outlook: Steady Ahead of RBA Decision

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar Forecast: Neutral

  • The Australian Dollar might be poised for a breakout after range trading
  • The market is anticipating a lift in the RBA cash rate in the week ahead
  • The Fed is tightening more aggressively. Will that undermine AUD/USD?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Australian Dollar steadied last week, finishing close to where it began on Monday morning after a bumpy ride as it traded in the 0.6695 – 0.6785 range.

There were some key data releases both domestically and abroad that provided for some volatility but was ultimately directionless for AUD/USD. US Treasury yields have moved notably higher. but the US Dollar is yet to respond meaningfully.

The bond spread between Australian Commonwealth Government Bonds (ACGB) and US Treasuries is working against the Aussie at the moment.

The fourth quarter current account surplus came in at AUD 14.1 billion against AUD 5.5 forecast and the previous print revised up to AUD 0.8 billion from AUD -2.3 billion.

Month-on-month retail sales for January were up 1.9% rather than 1.5% anticipated and -4.0% prior.

Australian 4Q quarter-on-quarter GDP came in at 0.5% rather than the 0.8% forecast and against the previous 0.7% that was revised up from 0.6%.

Annual GDP to the end of December was 2.7% as anticipated and reveals more upward revisions to prior quarters. The prior read was 5.9%.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) now publishes a monthly CPI figure which came out during the week at 7.4% year-on-year to the end of January. This monthly CPI covers 62-73% of the weighted quarterly basket and more details can be read here.

Unfortunately, this monthly figure has not been a very good indicator of where the quarterly number will be, but it is still relatively new, and it might be more useful further down the track.

The RBA is holding their monetary policy meeting this Tuesday as they grapple with 7.8% year-on-year according to the latest quarterly figures. The RBA has a mandated inflation target of 2-3% over the cycle.

On balance, the fundamental data above could allow the bank to hike. The futures market has priced in around a 75% chance of a 25 basis point lift that would take the cash rate to 3.60%. If they do raise rates, it will be the tenth time since lift-off in May last year.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will be testifying in front of the Senate Banking Committee when he presents his semi-annual Monetary Policy Report on Tuesday.

The Fed funds target rate is currently 4.75% and they are forecast to raise rates at their meeting later this month His commentary will be closely scrutinised and might move the US Dollar, which may see AUD/USD volatility spike.

AUD/USD AGAINST AU – US 10 YEAR BOND SPREAD

image1.png

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Will China PMI Help Reverse AUD/USD’s Decline?
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will China PMI Help Reverse AUD/USD’s Decline?
2023-03-04 12:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morningstar Candlestick Pattern Hints at Bullish Continuation
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morningstar Candlestick Pattern Hints at Bullish Continuation
2023-03-03 21:00:28
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Fed’s Powell Testimony Will Drive Market Sentiment
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Fed’s Powell Testimony Will Drive Market Sentiment
2023-03-03 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: High Bar for USD/JPY to Crack Resistance
Japanese Yen Forecast: High Bar for USD/JPY to Crack Resistance
2023-02-26 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
AUD/CAD
AUD/JPY
Bearish
EUR/AUD
AUD/CHF
AUD/NZD