 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Forecast: Fed Speakers Stoking Volatility While DXY Consolidates
2022-11-18 10:27:59
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-17 14:30:34
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Letup in Geopolitics Weighs on Brent
2022-11-17 08:58:32
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Headwinds Could be Structural with Unfavourable Yield Curve Moves
2022-11-17 01:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Breakout on Soft PPI, Resistance Overhead
2022-11-15 15:00:04
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Consolidates, Is a Bullish Flag Being Formed?
2022-11-18 12:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Latest: Sterling Resolute After Fiscal Statement, UK Retail Sales
2022-11-18 09:10:31
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-17 14:30:34
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: In Search of a Direction
2022-11-18 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Filleted by Fedspeak as US Dollar Resumes Ascendency
2022-11-18 04:30:00
More View More
Gold Price Consolidates, Is a Bullish Flag Being Formed?

Gold Price Consolidates, Is a Bullish Flag Being Formed?

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold remains stuck in a tight weekly range.
  • Further consolidation may confirm a bullish technical pattern.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold is sitting in the middle of this week’s narrow range with little on today’s docket to help fuel a breakout. Next week’s calendar is also light on economic data and events with the week in the US also shortened by Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday and Friday’s Black Friday event. With a lack of drivers, gold may well stay rangebound in the days ahead.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

The precious metal has been on a roll of late, boosted by US dollar weakness. The greenback is showing signs of strength at its current level, aided in part by elevated short-dated US Treasury yields. Hawkish commentary on Thursday by Fed member James Bullard has reinforced these yields. Bullard said that the policy rate is ‘not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive’ before adding that the proper zone for the fed fund rate could be ‘in the 5%-7% range’. The one-year UST is quoted at 4.73%, and the two-year is quoted at 4.48%, with both issues near multi-year yield highs.

Gold Price Rallies Further on US Dollar Weakness, Resistance Lies Ahead

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The daily gold chart is showing signs of a potential bullish flag formation, a technical set- p that suggests that gold may push higher. If this set-up plays out then gold is expected to break through resistance just above $1,800/oz. leaving horizontal resistance at $1,879/oz. as the next target. As with a range of markets, price action in the US dollar will decide gold’s fate.

Gold Daily Price Chart – November 18, 2022

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -1% -1%
Weekly -8% 25% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 67.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.04 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.18% lower than yesterday and 5.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.93% higher than yesterday and 31.31% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
Gold Remains Vulnerable Below $1800 Key Level and 200-Day MA
Gold Remains Vulnerable Below $1800 Key Level and 200-Day MA
2022-11-17 10:26:27
Crude Oil Forecast: Letup in Geopolitics Weighs on Brent
Crude Oil Forecast: Letup in Geopolitics Weighs on Brent
2022-11-17 08:58:32
Crude Oil Price Jumps Around on OPEC+ and IEA Reports, Data and War Woes
Crude Oil Price Jumps Around on OPEC+ and IEA Reports, Data and War Woes
2022-11-16 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed