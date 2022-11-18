Gold Price Consolidates, Is a Bullish Flag Being Formed?

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

Gold remains stuck in a tight weekly range.

Further consolidation may confirm a bullish technical pattern.

Recommended by Nick Cawley Get Your Free Gold Forecast Get My Guide

Gold is sitting in the middle of this week’s narrow range with little on today’s docket to help fuel a breakout. Next week’s calendar is also light on economic data and events with the week in the US also shortened by Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday and Friday’s Black Friday event. With a lack of drivers, gold may well stay rangebound in the days ahead.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

The precious metal has been on a roll of late, boosted by US dollar weakness. The greenback is showing signs of strength at its current level, aided in part by elevated short-dated US Treasury yields. Hawkish commentary on Thursday by Fed member James Bullard has reinforced these yields. Bullard said that the policy rate is ‘not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive’ before adding that the proper zone for the fed fund rate could be ‘in the 5%-7% range’. The one-year UST is quoted at 4.73%, and the two-year is quoted at 4.48%, with both issues near multi-year yield highs.

Gold Price Rallies Further on US Dollar Weakness, Resistance Lies Ahead

Recommended by Nick Cawley How to Trade Gold Get My Guide

The daily gold chart is showing signs of a potential bullish flag formation, a technical set- p that suggests that gold may push higher. If this set-up plays out then gold is expected to break through resistance just above $1,800/oz. leaving horizontal resistance at $1,879/oz. as the next target. As with a range of markets, price action in the US dollar will decide gold’s fate.

Gold Daily Price Chart – November 18, 2022

Chart via TradingView

Gold Mixed Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 0% -1% -1% Weekly -8% 25% 1%

Retail trader data show 67.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.04 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.18% lower than yesterday and 5.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.93% higher than yesterday and 31.31% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.