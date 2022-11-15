Gold Price Rallies Further On US Dollar Weakness, Resistance Lies Ahead

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

The US dollar sell-off may find support shortly.

Gold has rallied 10% off this month’s low.

Recommended by Nick Cawley Get Your Free Gold Forecast Get My Guide

The sharp turn lower in the US dollar since the November 4th US Jobs Report has seen the greenback lose over 6% of its value and fall back to levels last seen three months ago. The markets are now expecting the Federal Reserve to take its foot off the accelerator and raise rates by 50 basis points in December as the unemployment rate in the US nudges higher, while inflation begins to cool, albeit from a red-hot rate. Market positioning may also have added momentum to the downturn with traders previously heavily long of the US dollar. Short-dated US bond yields are lower but still remain at elevated levels, suggesting that the fall in the US dollar may soon stall. A zone of support between 104.68 and 105.78 looks likely to hold any move lower in the short term.

US Dollar Currency Index Daily Chart – November 15, 2022

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter Keep Up To Date With the DailyFX Newsletter Subscribe to Newsletter

On a low-to-high basis, gold has rallied by over 10% in November, erasing three months of declines. As mentioned above the weakness of the greenback has given gold room to recover and the precious metal’s next move will still be dictated by the USD. A technical zone of resistance lies ahead with the $1,800/oz. big figure level, the $1,804/oz. 200-day simple moving average and a prior horizontal level of support turned resistance at $1,807/oz. all blocking any move higher. Gold may test this level but it will need more US dollar weakness to help it to break it with any conviction.

Gold Daily Price Chart – November 15, 2022

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data show 69.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.31 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.43% higher than yesterday and 14.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.98% higher than yesterday and 15.18% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Gold Mixed Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 4% -2% 2% Weekly -13% 7% -8%

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.