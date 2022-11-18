German Dax Hits Highest Level in 23-Weeks While UK FTSE Recovers

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Grasps for Support – Has the Euro Topped?
2022-11-18 15:00:14
USD Forecast: Fed Speakers Stoking Volatility While DXY Consolidates
2022-11-18 10:27:59
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Letup in Geopolitics Weighs on Brent
2022-11-17 08:58:32
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Headwinds Could be Structural with Unfavourable Yield Curve Moves
2022-11-17 01:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Breakout on Soft PPI, Resistance Overhead
2022-11-15 15:00:04
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Consolidates, Is a Bullish Flag Being Formed?
2022-11-18 12:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Repairing the Recent Damage
2022-11-18 16:00:01
GBP/USD Latest: Sterling Resolute After Fiscal Statement, UK Retail Sales
2022-11-18 09:10:31
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: In Search of a Direction
2022-11-18 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Filleted by Fedspeak as US Dollar Resumes Ascendency
2022-11-18 04:30:00
More View More
German Dax Hits Highest Level in 23-Weeks While UK FTSE Recovers

German Dax Hits Highest Level in 23-Weeks While UK FTSE Recovers

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

DAX 40, FTSE 100 Talking Points

Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Futures for Beginners
Get My Guide

Dax Futures Shake-off Christine Lagarde’s Hawkish Tone as Prices Break Prior Fibonacci Resistance

Dax futures hit their highest level in 23-weeks after the seven-week rally drove the major German stock index to a high of 14474 earlier today.

After rising over 20% since the October low, a series of doji candles highlighted indecision and a firm zone of resistance throughout the week. With today’s move allowing Dax 40 to rise above the 14430 level, the 23.6% Fibonacci of the 2020 – 2021 move has shifted from resistance to support.

German Dax 40 Futures Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As central banks express their intent to continue to raise rates until inflation shows significant signs of easing, China’s reopening continues to drive risk assets.

With a 50-bps expected to be announced at the December FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee), ECB (European Central Bank) president Christine Lagarde echoed the Fed’s hawkish rhetoric. As interest rates remain ‘the most effective tool for shaping policy’, yield inversion continues to signal warnings of a potential recession.

However, with the 14500 psychological level and the April high of 14709 coming in as resistance, failure to break these zones could see prices fall back towards 14330. As the daily RSI (relative strength index) remains in oversold territory, the 50-week MA (moving average) is providing additional support at 13963.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

For the FTSE 100, the gloomy UK outlook and amendments to the UK fiscal statement have placed additional pressure on growth forecasts.

While the future remains rather uncertain, FTSE 100 pulled back temporarily in yesterday’s session before rebounding off 7294.75. With today’s price action lifting the UK 100 above 7400, a rejection of the upper wick suggests that bulls may be losing steam.

For the uptrend to continue, a rise above the daily high of 7243.51 could see prices head towards the 88% Fibonacci of the August to October move at 7474.3.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Holds Support, Builds Wedge Ahead of OpEx
S&P 500 Holds Support, Builds Wedge Ahead of OpEx
2022-11-17 21:00:30
Nasdaq 100 Headwinds Could be Structural with Unfavourable Yield Curve Moves
Nasdaq 100 Headwinds Could be Structural with Unfavourable Yield Curve Moves
2022-11-17 01:00:00
S&P 500 Retreats to Key Support Following Retail Sales Data
S&P 500 Retreats to Key Support Following Retail Sales Data
2022-11-16 18:00:24
Dax, FTSE Step Back After UK Inflation Hits Highest Level Since 1981
Dax, FTSE Step Back After UK Inflation Hits Highest Level Since 1981
2022-11-16 16:30:43
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bullish
FTSE 100
Bullish