News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Pushes Higher on ECB Rate Hike Commentary
2023-03-17 10:30:11
ECB Delivers 50bps Hike Despite Banking Sector Woes, EURUSD Indecisive
2023-03-16 13:44:38
News
Crude Oil Prices Face Competing Themes: Cooling Bank Volatility & Fed Policy Bets
2023-03-17 01:00:00
Crude Oil Update: WTI Sell-off Pauses as the SNB Calms Banking Concerns
2023-03-16 10:53:46
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
News
Gold Prices Jump as Yields Slump, Sentiment Dismal as Bank Angst Lingers
2023-03-17 14:55:01
Gold Price Holds the High Ground Amid Banking Turmoil. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-03-17 03:00:00
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Consolidates Above the 1.21 Handle
2023-03-17 09:02:16
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
Euro (EUR) Weekly Forecast: Hawkish ECB Hikes Rates, Bank Stocks Highlight Risk

Euro (EUR) Weekly Forecast: Hawkish ECB Hikes Rates, Bank Stocks Highlight Risk

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Hawkish ECB to continue raising rates to fight inflation.
  • European Bank stocks slump, further danger ahead?
  • EURUSD nudges higher in nervous trade.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Most Read: Euro Latest: EUR/USD Pushes Higher on ECB Rate Hike Commentary

The European Central Bank hiked interest rates by a half-a-percentage point on Thursday, as expected, and reiterated that rates would continue to rise to combat uncomfortably high and sticky inflation. This move came at the same time as Credit Suisse’s share price collapsed further, sparking fears that the bank may shutter soon. The whole of the European banking sector is now under the spotlight, so a central bank hiking at the same time as a potential banking run is brewing is a gutsy call. The yield on the 2-year German bond continues to fall, despite the higher rate background, as investors pile into safe-haven assets.

E Stoxx Banking Futures

image1.png

German 2-year Bond (Schatz) Yield

image2.png
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

Next week’s Euro Area calendar is very sparse with just the latest ZEW economic sentiment data on Tuesday. Traders will instead be drawn to the latest FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday and the Bank of England policy decision on Thursday.

image3.png

For all market-moving events and economic data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

Against this backdrop, the Euro is trying to push higher but finding it difficult. While the promise of higher interest rates would normally underpin a currency, falling government bond yields are sapping the single currency’s strength. The pair remain trapped within Wednesday’s sell-off candle between 1.0516 and 1.0760 and this looks likely to remain the case for the days ahead., or at least until the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Traders should keep an eye on overall risk sentiment, Euro Area banks and German bond yields for any directional EUR/USD clues.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – March 17, 2023

image4.png

All Charts via TradingView

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 13% 2%
Weekly 23% -15% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Trim Long Positions

Retail trader data show 52.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.10 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 14.49% lower than yesterday and 9.47% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.72% higher than yesterday and 3.33% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

