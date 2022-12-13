Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 13, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 07 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14.
2022-12-13 15:23:00
US Dollar Volatility Primed to Move with CPI, FOMC Within Touching Distance
2022-12-13 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 13, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains on Upbeat Mood Ahead of US CPI. Will WTI Continue to Climb?
2022-12-13 04:30:00
Euro Dips as the US Dollar Firms Post PPI and Ahead of CPI. Will EUR/USD Break Higher?
2022-12-12 04:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 13, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Outlook: Equities Cautious Ahead of US CPI
2022-12-12 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2022-12-11 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 13, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC
2022-12-13 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Now Turns to CPI Data as XAU/USD Flirts With Wedge Breakout
2022-12-13 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 13, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Volatility Primed to Move with CPI, FOMC Within Touching Distance
2022-12-13 11:30:00
GBP/USD Flat Despite Positive UK Employment Data
2022-12-13 08:54:28
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 13, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen at a Crossroads as Bearishness Fades in EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2022-12-13 01:30:00
VIX Surges Higher as Equities Jump Ahead of Inflation, Rate Decision Distortion
2022-12-12 23:00:47
More View More
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

It was a brutal trend for Gold bulls through the first ten months of this year but, since the November open, the shoe has been on the other foot. Gold prices have now almost retraced almost 45% of the 2022 sell-off since finding a low in early-November.

Gold Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

I had looked into reversal potential at that point, as sellers were continually stymied at a big area of support around a longer-term Fibonacci level plotted at 1628. There were failed breakdown attempts at that price in late-September, mid-October and then again in early-November; with the last episode quickly leading to a resistance test at a trendline that had held the highs since February.

The breakout from that formation hit a month ago, and since then it’s been a continuation of higher-highs and higher-lows with yesterday showing the most recent iteration, as buyers held support at a key spot of prior resistance plotted at 1791.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by James Stanley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Breakout Test – Can it Hold?

Gold prices got another shot-in-the-arm in early-December, pushing above the 1800 psychological level and eventually finding resistance in a block of prior swing highs, plotted from around 1819 to 1824. This was the same spot of resistance that caught the highs in August before the sell-off pushed down to that key support test at 1628, just before the November reversal began. Bulls shied away from a re-test of this zone last Friday, but this morning’s move saw prices breach-above before pulling back. And at this point, buyers are trying to hold support in that same spot, on a short-term basis.

For bullish continuation scenarios, if buyers can hold the higher-low, whether its in the 1819-1824 zone or whether its above the 1800 psychological level, the next major spot on the chart is 1848, which is the 50% marker of this year’s major move.

Gold Four-Hour Chart

image3.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Reversal Potential

The trend in Gold has been going for almost a month-and-a-half now and after a hold at 1794, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of this year’s major move, the door is open for a re-test of the 50% mark of that same study that plots at 1848. That will be a big test but it’s worth noting that until price crosses that 50% marker, there could be some remaining bearish qualities here, particularly if we start to see reversal signs stacking up.

A failure to hold support above 1819 will expose and elongated wick on today’s daily chart, and that could be an open door to step one of a reversal scenario in Gold. This would require a daily close inside of that resistance zone, thereby giving the appearance of bullish capitulation after the test of resistance came into play.

The initial move on something of that nature could look for a re-test of the 1800 level, at which point continued bearish action could keep the door open for a deeper reversal scenario.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist, DailyFX.com & Head of DailyFX Education

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook Now Turns to CPI Data as XAU/USD Flirts With Wedge Breakout
Gold Price Outlook Now Turns to CPI Data as XAU/USD Flirts With Wedge Breakout
2022-12-13 03:00:00
Silver Support Bounce into Fibonacci Resistance, Seven-Month-Highs
Silver Support Bounce into Fibonacci Resistance, Seven-Month-Highs
2022-12-12 18:00:35
Gold Price Outlook – All Eyes on the Federal Reserve for Guidance
Gold Price Outlook – All Eyes on the Federal Reserve for Guidance
2022-12-12 09:30:13
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Recent Gains May Come Under Pressure as US Data Takes Center Stage
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Recent Gains May Come Under Pressure as US Data Takes Center Stage
2022-12-11 12:00:28
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 13, 2022