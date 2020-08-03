0

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Reversal Attempt Eyed vs EUR & AUD
2020-08-03 16:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Stumbles into Key Level of Support
2020-08-03 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN

2020-08-03 15:52:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

USD at Trend Extremes into August Open – Gold Breakout Testing Initial Resistance at Record Highs

The US Dollar Majors are trading into critical technical levels into the open of August trade. An unrelenting, multi-week USD sell-off was halted on Friday and the immediate focus is on whether the near-term recovery in the greenback is just a relief rally or the start of a larger rebound. Gold has responded to the first measured resistance target at fresh record highs at 1983- we’re looking for a reaction off this mark early in the month. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,AUD/USD,Gold(XAU/USD), USD/CAD, S&P 500 (SPX500),USD/JPY, USD/MXN,NZD/USD, USD/CHF, Silver, Oil and GBP/USD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key USD Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

2020-07-27 15:30:00
2020-07-21 18:59:00
2020-07-20 15:30:00
2020-07-14 19:49:00
