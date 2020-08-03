Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
USD at Trend Extremes into August Open – Gold Breakout Testing Initial Resistance at Record Highs
The US Dollar Majors are trading into critical technical levels into the open of August trade. An unrelenting, multi-week USD sell-off was halted on Friday and the immediate focus is on whether the near-term recovery in the greenback is just a relief rally or the start of a larger rebound. Gold has responded to the first measured resistance target at fresh record highs at 1983- we’re looking for a reaction off this mark early in the month. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,AUD/USD,Gold(XAU/USD), USD/CAD, S&P 500 (SPX500),USD/JPY, USD/MXN,NZD/USD, USD/CHF, Silver, Oil and GBP/USD.
