Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN

Trump says Tiktok will be out of business in the US if it is not sold by September 15 - BBG

Fed's Bullard says the virus appears to be more persistent than we previously thought - BBG

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 16:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03

