Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold

US Dollar Rally Vulnerable into April - Gold Rebound Targeting Major Resistance Hurdle
Non-Farm Payrolls plummeted on Friday and although the employment picture is likely to get worse, markets are taking the data in stride. The US Dollar recovery remains in focus to start the week but we’re looking for possible topside exhaustion just higher in DXY. Gold continues to hold just below near-term resistance at multi-week highs and the focus is on a reaction up here with a close above needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), USD/JPY, S&P 500 (SPX500), Crude Oil (WTI) and USD/CHF.
Key Event Risk This Week
