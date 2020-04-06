We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD – Euro Back Testing Major Long-term Support
2020-04-06 12:30:00
Euro Latest: Eurozone Sentiment Crashes to All-Time Low, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-04-06 09:20:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Consolidates, Big Move Ahead?
2020-04-06 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
Wall Street
News
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-06 14:00:00
2020-04-06 14:00:00
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-05 16:00:00
Gold
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
2020-04-06 15:30:00
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-06 14:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Forecasts - UK Webinar
2020-04-06 12:21:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, US Dollar Bears Favour USD/JPY Weakness - COT Report
2020-04-06 11:30:00
Real Time News
  • Hey traders! We are back this week with some top market 📈 updates from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter . https://t.co/NX2EQzv1ii
  • https://t.co/V641W3BbBy
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies (24H Change) #BITCOIN +4.63% #BITCOINCASH +3.52% #ETHEREUM +9.37% #RIPPLE +5.31% #LITECOIN +5.18%
  • Cable is back off last Friday’s lows and looks to have set-up short-term support just above 1.2200. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/R6mtP38uQs https://t.co/UdWHjhOeFS
  • Yellen: - #coronavirus 'war bond' may be an appropriate approach for the US
  • Yellen: - May be worth reconsidering Fed asset buying powers
  • Yellen: - Fed not legally allowed to buy stocks - There will be a lot of stress on banks
  • Yellen: - Fed providing massive support - Fed has 'pulled out all stops' - Banks must meet credit needs of the whole system
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.55% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.54% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.40% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MwJ5eOesPu
  • Yellen is worried we may not see a quick recovery
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold

2020-04-06 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Rally Vulnerable into April - Gold Rebound Targeting Major Resistance Hurdle

Non-Farm Payrolls plummeted on Friday and although the employment picture is likely to get worse, markets are taking the data in stride. The US Dollar recovery remains in focus to start the week but we’re looking for possible topside exhaustion just higher in DXY. Gold continues to hold just below near-term resistance at multi-week highs and the focus is on a reaction up here with a close above needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), USD/JPY, S&P 500 (SPX500), Crude Oil (WTI) and USD/CHF.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week- Economic Calendar - US Dollar Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

