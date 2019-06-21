Never miss a story from Paul Robinson

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Paul Robinson

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

In today’s webinar, we looked at a big line-in-the-sand for the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), and how a break of it could lead to a sizable down-move. With that, the Euro will of course be the most important player as it is the biggest constituent in the index. We looked a few cross-rate set-ups including but not limited to EURGBP, CHFJPY, and GBPAUD.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Chart

Forex and Gold Price Charts to Watch Next Week

Gold price is currently above the 1375 breakout threshold I’ve had penciled in as important to confirm a move higher out of the massive multi-year wedge it’s been stuck in. We may see some testing next week of the breakout, which could offer traders an opportunity to establish bullish set-ups as long as support holds.

Gold Price Weekly Chart

Forex and Gold Price Charts to Watch Next Week

For the full discussion, check out the video above.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX