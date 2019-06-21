US Dollar Price on the Brink of Support Break: DXY, Euro Charts

USD Technical Highlights:

US Dollar Index (DXY) flirting with major support break

Breakout of wedge pattern could soon be in play

Euro will be the primary driver here given its weighting

A couple of weeks back the US Dollar Index (DXY) bounced off confluent support arriving by way of the trend-line (underside of longer-term wedge) and the 200-day. The bounce looked sustainable up to at least the old highs in the low-98s, but since the Fed meeting the other day we’ve seen aggressive selling that has support just about broken, again.

‘Teetering’ on support is how I would describe this. Looks like it is about to break and in fact is sneaking every so slightly under the trend-line already, but still price hasn’t fully cleared all levels. To get a confirmed break a move through 96.46 on a closing daily basis is needed, weekly basis even better.

A confirmed break will have a wedge formation in play as well and this could lead to the DXY testing downside levels in aggressive fashion in the weeks ahead. It would be a welcomed event as pent up pressure has led to increasingly choppy trading conditions. Something looks set to give at some point soon…

However, a failure to sustain under support may lead to a rally, so the key here is to wait for a confirmed break. A hold of support won’t turn the Dollar bullish, but it does at least keep it neutral with shorts still lacking the proper set of conditions needed to get aggressive. Would-be longs can continue to use support as a line-in-the-sand for however long it lasts.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Weekly Chart (wedge)

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (teetering on support)

The Euro being 57% of the DXY index means it will be the primary driver. It, like the Dollar Index, has a similar chart pattern, but pointing in the opposite direction. A break above confluent resistance (close above 11352) should have EURUSD running higher. But resistance is resistance until it’s not, so still a little work to do.

EURUSD Weekly Chart (falling wedge)

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX