Dollar Outlook Ties Into Key Data, Rate Forecasts and Even Dogecoin's Rally

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-16 19:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-16 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast – Outlook Growing Increasingly Bullish, What to Watch
2021-04-16 20:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-16 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Near-term Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-16 18:38:00
Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability
2021-04-16 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/F4dXbUzU3o https://t.co/G0ZWWVtSrZ
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfIZNKr https://t.co/5js6tWk5bY
  • The Euro has regained lost ground against its major counterparts recently. Are further gains in the offing or is this just a short-term countertrend correction? EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/NZD key levels. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/Z71MZEIJWC https://t.co/YAr1kN4eKd
  • Coinbase’s impending initial public offering could provide the necessary fuel for Bitcoin to push to fresh record highs in the coming days. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/twdu0zqmIM https://t.co/72HRMZlKUn
  • The Swiss Franc has positioned itself against key levels versus the Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar and Euro over the past week. Where next for AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF and EUR/CHF? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/CrtQGzvWnm https://t.co/j5Zjn5zY0D
  • (Weekly Fundy) Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise as Dovish Fed Calms Yields, US Dollar $AUDUSD #AUD #USD #Bonds #Fed https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/04/17/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-AUDUSD-May-Rise-as-Dovish-Fed-Calms-Yields-US-Dollar.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gQDr5fBosb
  • The Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc may outperform the US Dollar amid rising long bets in USD/JPY and USD/CHF. But, broader uptrends since January could still remain in play. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Qpeuuyrxhj https://t.co/EfgW9aj7wo
  • Bitcoin struggled to maintain a push into record highs and appears to be vulnerable to a near-term pullback. Litecoin and Ethereum saw more aggressive gains, will their momentum accelerate? Get your $btc market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/f5d7qs5j3z https://t.co/xxMX4YFKCC
  • The US Dollar is looking increasingly vulnerable to ASEAN FX, with USD/SGD and USD/THB breaching key support. USD/IDR is eyeing a Rising Wedge, USD/PHP may face February lows. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/7rSQzu0sx9 https://t.co/5mmTfs00lT
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/F7qhF7cazx
Dollar Outlook Ties Into Key Data, Rate Forecasts and Even Dogecoin's Rally

Dollar Outlook Ties Into Key Data, Rate Forecasts and Even Dogecoin's Rally

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

S&P 500, Dollar, Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Emerging Market Currencies Points:

  • The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq 100 all notched record highs to close this past week; but progress for US indices is not the standard on risk
  • Market volatility and volume are fading in-line with both systemic and seasonal factor while very specific events/regions face charge like the Euro and Canadian Dollar
  • A bounce in risk trends would seem to align neatly to the Dollar’s ebb, but rate forecasts and appetite for anti-fiats likely had more pull on the currency at present
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US Indices Continue to Set an Unrealistic Pace for ‘Risk Trends’

Through this past week, there was an uneven charge in favor of risk appetite that matches the market conditions and mixed backdrop of systemic fundamental drivers we continue to digest. Continuing to lead the way, the major US indices are both putting up remarkably progress while hosting a particularly constrained pace. From the S&P 500, four consecutive weeks of advance is the longest stretch for my preferred benchmark risk index since August though the tempo leaves much to be desired. In fact, the past 10-day ATR (a measure of realized price-based volatility over the past two weeks) has dropped to its lowest level since January of 2020 – the most restrictive activity level in 15 months. That is not particularly off beat for the seasonal norms for April, but there is further a cyclical factor at play. As the pandemic pressures have eased, we find market volatility and volume at levels akin to what was unfolding in the second half of 2019 when Trade War premiums were deflating. How long can these ‘goldilocks’ conditions continue before something upends the apple cart?

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by John Kicklighter
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 with 100-Day Mov Avg and 10-Day ATR (Daily)

Dollar Outlook Ties Into Key Data, Rate Forecasts and Even Dogecoin's Rally

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Part of the unique mix of risk trends in current conditions is the stimulus-backed complacency fueling a penchant for assets that are top-of-class for pre-established momentum: as opposed to assets with a meaningful discount in value or some measure of income (dividend, yield, carry, etc). Between errant risk appetite and capped liquidity conditions, we are more likely to see isolated charge for specific assets according to speculative appetite and event risk. There is plenty of scheduled data over the coming week, but my expectations are going to be held in check. In the meantime, the prevailing pressure for the Dogecoin continues to defy gravity. There is no definitive measure here to justify a year-to-day climb that has topped 10,000 percent at its peak. Instead, it is the sheer appeal of momentum that has accelerated the coin’s incredible climb. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has been banned by Turkey while Coinbase’s listing on stock exchanges has charged the baseline for cryptocurrency.

Chart of the Dogecoin DOGEUSD (Daily)

Dollar Outlook Ties Into Key Data, Rate Forecasts and Even Dogecoin's Rally

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Market Conditions Carry Greater Weight Than Fundamentals or Technicals

While the docket and the charts exert enormous influence over the markets, complacency continues to affect a greater influence over how we trade. Seasonally, the month of April sees from a benchmark like the S&P 500 a slide in both volume and volatility (VIX) that seems only compounded by recent conditions. It is possible that a further retrenchment in speculative uncertainty boosts speculative reach even further, but there is little discount that has yet to be worked off nor dry powder yet to be deployed to a willing financial market. As I see it, there is a skew of probability versus potential. While it is more likely that speculative benchmarks extend their prevailing trends, the potency of impact would be greater if we found our course leaning in the opposite direction.

Chart of S&P 500 with 4-Week ATR Overlaid with VIX Volatility Index (Weekly)

Dollar Outlook Ties Into Key Data, Rate Forecasts and Even Dogecoin's Rally

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Another major milestone for the market that presents a probability / potential imbalance is the US Dollar. The Greenback continued its slide through this past week to close within striking distance of the midpoint for 2021’s range – the 91.35 mark that splits the low established just a few days into the year up to the high notched at the end of March, which is also the ’50 percent Fib’ of the 2014 to 2017 phase of the last major bull wave. That period is a significant one on a fundamental basis as it represents the charge that personified the market’s early recognition of monetary policy shift to tightening from taper signaling to early rate hikes. These past few weeks, the hawkishness that has been building over the past year has eased back in both the US 10-year Treasury yield breaking back below 1.60 while the implied Fed Fund futures tightening through end of 2022 has dropped as low as 15 basis points. Without key data to further the journey of speculation on this important theme (at least not a CPI, NFPs or IMF forecast), we may find the retreat difficult to sustain to meaningful new lows.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of DXY Dollar and 100-DMA, Overlaid Fed Funds Dec 2022 Forecast (Daily)

Dollar Outlook Ties Into Key Data, Rate Forecasts and Even Dogecoin's Rally

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Concentrated Possibilities in Event Risk and Chart Patterns

With a backdrop of complacency in risk trends and seasonal liquidity swoon, it may prove difficult to break the spell of a steady moderation across the entire system. On the other hand, the thinned conditions can work to amplify activity for non-standard assets that are not as beholden to a ‘wait and see’ perspective. In terms of key event risk in the week ahead, the earnings season could still exert some pressure. While the thematics may wane without a banks run, there are still some important companies reporting. In particular Tuesday’s run of Johnson & Johnson (vaccination darling), Netflix (FANG member), CSX (growth through shipping) and Interactive Brokers (retail trading as a broker) data can rouse serious themes. Alternatively, though unlikely a high productivity pair itself, I will be watching EURCAD in the FX market over the coming week as it represents the confluence of both the Bank of Canada rate decision on Wednesday and European Central Bank on Thursday. Neither is expected to move on their policy mix, but any shift from status quo could be meaningful hear or other Euro or Loonie crosses.

Chart of EURCAD with 50-Day Moving Average (Daily)

Dollar Outlook Ties Into Key Data, Rate Forecasts and Even Dogecoin's Rally

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Another group that may be more prone to abrupt market movement than the average market is the emerging market set. While the EEM Emerging Market ETF is a restrained picture tracking on benchmarks like international indices, the EM FX picture is much different. There are USDCNH and USDRUB which are embroiled in trade wars and diplomatic fraying respectively. More distinct, we have the USDTRY (Turkish Lira) as it tracks out its post-central bank reversal this past week or USDINR (India Rupee) reversing after an incredible breakout on a Reserve Bank of India fueled breakout and rally. Further in the BRICS, the South African Rand broke higher (USDZAR cleared support) with an eye to follow through and only the Brazilian Real (USDBRL) still building up pressure awaiting an ultimate conclusion of technical constriction. Volatility on charts of this magnitude is an unusual scenario so traders should monitor closely.

Chart of USDBRL with 50-DMA (Daily)

Dollar Outlook Ties Into Key Data, Rate Forecasts and Even Dogecoin's Rally

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

The Quiz
What Kind of Trade Are You? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
Start Quiz

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dogecoin Top Performer Over More than Bitcoin, US Dollar Holds as Yields Break Lower
Dogecoin Top Performer Over More than Bitcoin, US Dollar Holds as Yields Break Lower
2021-04-16 03:00:00
Dollar Tumble Continues as Powell Deflects Taper; Retail Sales, Earnings and Crypto Ahead
Dollar Tumble Continues as Powell Deflects Taper; Retail Sales, Earnings and Crypto Ahead
2021-04-15 03:00:00
USDJPY Reversal Can Follow Risk and Yield Scenarios, Earnings Next SPX Spark
USDJPY Reversal Can Follow Risk and Yield Scenarios, Earnings Next SPX Spark
2021-04-14 03:00:00
EURUSD Outlook Charged for Breakout with US CPI on Tap
EURUSD Outlook Charged for Breakout with US CPI on Tap
2021-04-13 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/TRY