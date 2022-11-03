 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD Heads Lower, ECB Can’t Match Fed Firepower
2022-11-03 11:00:00
USD Breaks Out, SPX, Nasdaq Break Down After FOMC
2022-11-02 20:20:50
News
Oil Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA to Eye October High
2022-11-02 21:30:15
Crude Oil Price Primed for Explosive Move
2022-11-02 13:00:24
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-03 16:30:00
USD Forecast: DXY Pushes Upper Bounds of Key Technical Pattern Post-FOMC
2022-11-03 07:59:10
News
Gold Price Set Up for More Losses
2022-11-03 13:30:10
Gold Price Hammered as Fed Chair Powell’s Commentary Sends US Treasury Yields Soaring
2022-11-03 09:30:27
News
British Pound Breaks Down on BoE’s .75% Hike: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-11-03 14:31:30
GBP Breaking News: Pound Steady as BoE Hike Rates by 75bp
2022-11-03 12:28:35
News
S&P 500 and USDJPY: Where To After the Fed’s Hawkish Whiplash?
2022-11-03 04:00:50
Japanese Yen Rolls Around Against US Dollar as Rally Stalls. Will USD/JPY go Higher?
2022-11-03 02:00:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 05:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 05:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 23.85% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBULLISH49.13%50.87%

-27.00% Daily

-18.80% Weekly

21.97% Daily

23.85% Weekly

-8.26% Daily

-1.56% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 25 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.00% lower than yesterday and 18.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.97% higher than yesterday and 23.85% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 05:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?
2022-11-01 05:00:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 16, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,260.30.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 16, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,260.30.
2022-10-31 14:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 21, 2022 when US 500 traded near 3,767.83.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 21, 2022 when US 500 traded near 3,767.83.
2022-10-28 17:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Jun 14 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Jun 14 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04.
2022-10-28 15:23:00
