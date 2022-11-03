EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 05:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 23.85% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/GBP
|BULLISH
|49.13%
|50.87%
-27.00% Daily
-18.80% Weekly
21.97% Daily
23.85% Weekly
-8.26% Daily
-1.56% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 25 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.00% lower than yesterday and 18.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.97% higher than yesterday and 23.85% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 05:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.