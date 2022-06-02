News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Attacks Cluster Resistance Ahead of US NFP. What’s Next?
2022-06-02 17:35:00
Euro Price Forecast: Euro Finds Support but Downside Risks Remain
2022-06-02 07:38:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Lower Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting
2022-06-02 12:05:00
Gold Price Shines Despite a Lift in Yields and US Dollar. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-02 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 in Recovery Mode, for Now
2022-06-02 13:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
News
Gold Price Shines Despite a Lift in Yields and US Dollar. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-02 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
News
GBP/USD Pushing Higher Amid Broad Weakness in the Greenback
2022-06-02 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Positive Start for Cable on Spring Bank Holiday
2022-06-02 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Steadfast as USDJPY Rises Ahead of NFP
2022-06-02 09:45:00
USD/JPY Rate Reversal Takes Shape Ahead of 50- Day SMA
2022-06-02 00:30:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 14, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 14, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.92% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BULLISH

48.81%

51.19%

-15.77% Daily

-34.05% Weekly

15.35% Daily

37.92% Weekly

-2.27% Daily

-10.01% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 14 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74, price has moved 2.14% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.77% lower than yesterday and 34.05% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.35% higher than yesterday and 37.92% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 14, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 05, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,011.00.
2022-05-26 16:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 18, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,283.30.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 16, 2022 12:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2022-05-24 14:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 28, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.
