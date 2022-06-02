AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 14, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.92% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 48.81% 51.19% -15.77% Daily -34.05% Weekly 15.35% Daily 37.92% Weekly -2.27% Daily -10.01% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 14 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74, price has moved 2.14% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.77% lower than yesterday and 34.05% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.35% higher than yesterday and 37.92% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 14, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.