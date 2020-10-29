News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Pre-Commits to More QE in December, EUR/USD and DAX Reaction
2020-10-29 16:04:00
ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Remains Weak and Tests 1.1700
2020-10-29 12:57:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Vulnerable to Further Declines as US Stocks Tumble
2020-10-29 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq Enter Technical Corrections, Dollar Plays Safe Haven Ahead of GDP and FAANGs
2020-10-29 04:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pre-Election Breakdown to Monthly Lows
2020-10-29 17:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying After Wednesday's Spike Lower
2020-10-29 08:25:00
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold Price Forecast: $XAUUSD Pre-Election Breakdown to Monthly Lows - https://t.co/qfEko0woN7 https://t.co/vvWdrxOQMP
  • ECB sources - policymakers favoured more bond purchases, others TLTRO and others a mix of both $EUR
  • The Nasdaq 100 has now been selling off for more than two weeks, and the US Election is on the calendar for next Tuesday. Will the #Nasdaq 100 be higher or lower on Wednesday morning?
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.21%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NTyhmJYHYm
  • $Gold - right back down to the deeper support zone 1859-1873 Will bulls come in to hold support for the higher-low? https://t.co/k4ndphNSf9 https://t.co/BBSwxrkKXi
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.09% Gold: -0.42% Oil - US Crude: -4.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lwARKXb2XM
  • Hey traders! Get your Thursday Market Update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/wZeeu1mF39
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.43% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.60% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.63% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rEtMlv24JY
  • Trump says he wants a bigger aid package than Pelosi's - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.55% US 500: 0.53% FTSE 100: 0.40% France 40: 0.28% Wall Street: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6xRjE6wqok
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pre-Election Breakdown to Monthly Lows

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pre-Election Breakdown to Monthly Lows

2020-10-29 17:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices are down more than 3.2% off the October highs with XAU/USD trading at 1871 in early New York trade today. A break of the monthly opening-range this week threatens a larger sell-off in price with the bears now eyeing the September lows. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the gold weekly charts heading into the US Presidential Elections next week. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 02
( 12:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that XAU/USD had, “have rebounded off channel support with the recovery now approaching downtrend resistance- look for inflection on a test of 1932 for guidance.. be on the lookout for topside exhaustion into channel resistance IF prices is still heading lower.” Gold registered a high at 1933 just days later before reversing with price breaking back below the 1897-1909 pivot zone this week.

Weekly support objectives remain unchanged at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range at 1836 and the 2012 high / 100% extension at 1795-1803 (critical). Resistance now stands back at the 2011 high-close at 1909 with bearish invalidation now lowered to the August weekly reversal-close at 1932.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Gold prices have reversed off confluence downtrend resistance but keeps XAU/USD within a broader September range. From at trading standpoint, a break of the October opening-range does highlight the risk of a deeper sell-off into the close of the month with initial support objectives now in view. That said, there is significant event risk on tap with the US Presidential Elections on tap next week and we’ll need to respect a breakout / weekly close above of this formation to invalidate the multi-month downtrend- stay nimble. Look for a larger reaction off ~1800s IF reached for guidance. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +4.82 (82.82% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are3.93% higher than yesterday and 9.62% higher from last week
  • Short positions are8.15% lower than yesterday and 15.53% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 15% 3%
Weekly 1% 5% 2%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in for a Big Test in Days, Weeks Ahead
Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in for a Big Test in Days, Weeks Ahead
2020-10-29 11:30:00
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Working Towards March Retest (or Worse)
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Working Towards March Retest (or Worse)
2020-10-28 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish