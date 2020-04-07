We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD Index & Other Forex Charts
2020-04-07 11:30:00
EUR/USD May Fall on Covid-19 Eurozone Finance Minister Meeting
2020-04-07 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-07 11:20:00
USD/CAD Price Testing Support as Sell-Off Gathers Pace
2020-04-07 08:42:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Recovery Continues; Gap-fills, Patterns to Watch
2020-04-07 12:30:00
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Surges into Resistance– GLD Levels
2020-04-07 17:00:00
Gold Prices Slip From 1-Month Peak on Coronavirus Slowdown Hope
2020-04-07 07:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Recovery On Hold - Will Bears Comeback?
2020-04-07 09:37:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Firmer After Tumble on News Johnson in Intensive Care
2020-04-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.40%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OYOzDlSeL1
  • US Crude oil down nearly 5 percent $CL_F https://t.co/eq60pnvfiD
  • Another one bites the dust... Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal has been postponed according to the organizers #Formula1
  • @JohnKicklighter https://t.co/kJtekIl2zw https://t.co/gVP3VHxEJ7
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 2.36% US 500: 2.25% Germany 30: -0.38% France 40: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tZvqUzJ9mv
  • RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Sec. Mnuchin tweets that Treasury Dept. will seek $250B to replenish SBA's Payroll Protection Program https://t.co…
  • Secretary Mnuchin says he discussed $250 billion more in aid with Schumer and McConnell $SPX
  • UK PM Johnson in stable condition, but still in intensive care - BBG
  • RT @charlesforelle: In one place, all the Fed interventions and what they've done: https://t.co/wLF1AfMjEd
  • How long can governments and central banks keep drip-feeding new and significant stimulus efforts? You'd think they eventually run out of ammo...
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Surges into Resistance– GLD Levels

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Surges into Resistance– GLD Levels

2020-04-07 17:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Gold prices surged more than 2% since the Sunday open with XAU/USD rallying into uptrend resistance early in the week- the immediate focus is on a reaction at this threshold with the long-bias vulnerable near-term while below. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the gold weekly chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this XAU/USD trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 13
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that, “we’re on the lookout for signs of an exhaustion low to stage a larger recovery,” as price was responding to critical Fibonacci support confluence at 1447/52 (low registered at 1451). Gold rallied more than 15% off the lows with the advance testing key near-term resistance this week at the yearly high-close at 1673- the immediate long-bias may be vulnerable while below this threshold.

Initial weekly support rests at 1586 backed closely by the April open at 1574- look for pullbacks to be limited to this threshold IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to 1522/26. A topside breach / close above 1673 is needed to mark resumption with such a scenario eyeing subsequent resistance objectives at the yearly high at 1703 and the upper parallel / 78.6% retracement at 1733.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold price rally is testing the first major resistance hurdle here at the yearly high-close. From a trading standpoint, the advance remains vulnerable while below this threshold – be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion here. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable entries closer to uptrend support. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.89 (74.31% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are6.38% lower than yesterday and 6.47% higher from last week
  • Short positions are7.91% higher than yesterday and 0.65% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 0% -3%
Weekly 4% 9% 5%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast Improves, but Challenges Remain in Near-Term
Canadian Dollar Forecast Improves, but Challenges Remain in Near-Term
2020-04-07 16:00:00
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Tested the Support & Eye The Resistance - JPY Price Forecast
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Tested the Support & Eye The Resistance - JPY Price Forecast
2020-04-07 14:28:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Recovery Continues; Gap-fills, Patterns to Watch
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Recovery Continues; Gap-fills, Patterns to Watch
2020-04-07 12:30:00
GBP/USD Price Recovery On Hold - Will Bears Comeback?
GBP/USD Price Recovery On Hold - Will Bears Comeback?
2020-04-07 09:37:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.