News
Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-10-26 06:30:00
GBP, AUD, USD Volatility to Swell on Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks?
2020-10-26 05:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
News
Dow Jones Futures Fall, Hang Seng Risks Pullback, China Plenum in Focus
2020-10-26 02:00:00
Dow Jones Underpinned by Jobs and Housing Data, Final Debate in Focus
2020-10-23 02:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
2020-10-25 16:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Range Holds Ahead of US Election
2020-10-24 16:00:00
News
Canadian Dollar Net Shorts Jump, Investors Buy GBP/USD Dips - COT Report
2020-10-26 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talks Continue, Sterling Remains on Edge
2020-10-26 08:10:00
News
USDJPY May Be the Best Candidate for Stimulus, Traders Fade GBPUSD Rally
2020-10-23 03:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook Worsens with Support Under Siege

DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook Worsens with Support Under Siege

2020-10-26 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DAX/CAC Technical Outlook:

  • DAX neckline of H&S pattern being tested
  • CAC not as clear but will go the way of the DAX
The DAX is getting beat up to the tune of 2% at the time of this writing, with a large portion of the losses attributed to SAP losing nearly 20% of its value in today’s trade on earnings. This down-move in the index is putting significant support to the test.

In recent weeks we have been discussing the possibility of a head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern, and with a little more weakness it will have fully completed and validated it by having price fall through the neckline.

The DAX is currently trading right around the neckline and just above the July low and 200-day moving average. A decline below both the neckline and the 200-day at 12133 should have the DAX rolling downhill.

But to get bearish momentum really cranked up, we will likely need the leading U.S. stock market to roll over too before we get full risk-off in financial markets. The height of the H&S formation implies the DAX could move to 11k, or worse.

Again, though, before getting too bearish we need to see the neckline and 200-day break, otherwise we may see it hold and continue to push the DAX further into a trading range. So while the H&S pattern is very near completion it isn’t a valid pattern until it triggers, a fact that gets lost on many when looking at these patterns. Support is support until it isn’t.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (Support being challenged)

DAX 30 daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC outlook isn’t as clear as it is with the DAX, having been stuck in a range for many months. In the big picture it is certainly much weaker than many other major global markets as it has yet to come near the year highs made before the coronavirus knocked markets over.

The big level on the downside is just under 4700. The level dates back to the April high, where thereafter resistance then became support in June and September. Stay above and the range continues, break below and it appears likely it would be following the DAX as it too likely breaks its own major level of support.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (continue to watch support just below 4700)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

