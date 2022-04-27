British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Collapses- Free Fall Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q2 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes Further Weakness on Ugly Technicals
2022-04-27 10:30:00
US Dollar Eyes Pandemic Peak - GBP/USD, EUR/USD Selling Persists
2022-04-27 08:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Recovers on Russian Energy Cuts Amid Global Growth Turmoil. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-27 05:00:00
DAX 40 Recovers as Risk Sentiment Sways Markets Ahead of Fed Meeting.
2022-04-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Appear Vulnerable as Retail Traders Increase Bullish Bets
2022-04-27 03:30:00
Alphabet Q1 Earnings: Google Stock Drops on Disappointing Earnings Report
2022-04-26 20:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trading at Support, USD Breather Could Help
2022-04-27 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-27 08:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Collapses- Free Fall Levels
2022-04-27 17:00:00
US Dollar Eyes Pandemic Peak - GBP/USD, EUR/USD Selling Persists
2022-04-27 08:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
2022-04-27 12:30:00
Crude Oil Recovers on Russian Energy Cuts Amid Global Growth Turmoil. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-27 05:00:00
More View more
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Collapses- Free Fall Levels

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Collapses- Free Fall Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

British Pound Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD contracting into support at April opening-range lows- breakout pending
  • Weekly resistance 1.3245/71, 1.3398, 1.3529 (key) – Support 1.3006(key),~1.2870s, 1.2754
Advertisement

The British Pound has collapsedagainst the US Dollar for a second consecutive week GBP/USD plunging more than 2.3%. The decline takes price into the a key technical pivot zone and while the broader threat remains lower, the focus is on a reaction here this week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling technical setup and more.

British Pound Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

British Pound Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly - Sterling Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Sterling Technical Forecast we noted that, GBP/USD was, “contracting just above support within the monthly (April) opening-range- the battle lines are drawn heading into the April close. From a trading standpoint, the immediate focus is on a breakout with the broader risk still weighted to the downside while below downtrend resistance at the median-line.” A decisive break last week below downtrend support has fueled a massive sell-off with price now eyeing tertiary support objectives at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 advance at 1.2498- looking for possible price inflection there IF reached.

Initial weekly resistance now at 1.2659 backed by the 2016 low-week close / 2019 yearly open at 1.2754. Broader bearish invalidation now lowered to this week’s high at 1.2856. It’s worth noting that IF price were to close the week at these levels, weekly momentum would be at its lowest point since the 2016 low. A break / weekly close below this technical pivot zone would likely fuel another accelerated decline towards subsequent support objectives at the June 2020 lows at 1.2252 and the May low-week close at 1.2166- both levels of interests for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line: The British Pound plunge is approaching an area of interest for medium-term price inflection and while the broader focus remains tilted to the downside, we’re looking for a reaction here this week. Ultimately, rallies should be capped by 1.2754 IF Cable is heading lower on this stretch with a close below 1.2498 needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend. I’ll publish an updated Sterling Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels. Stay tuned!

British Pound Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

British Pound Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - Sterling Retail Positioning - Cable Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +4.10 (80.38% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are 1.54% lower than yesterday and 13.50% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 1.08% lower than yesterday and 19.77% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

UK / US Economic Calendar

UK / US Economic Calendar - GBP/USD Key Data Releases - Cable Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trading at Support, USD Breather Could Help
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trading at Support, USD Breather Could Help
2022-04-27 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerating - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerating - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-04-26 19:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Slams into Support at 2020 Lows
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Slams into Support at 2020 Lows
2022-04-26 17:00:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Test of Yearly Lows Near
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Test of Yearly Lows Near
2022-04-26 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish