Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows
2022-04-25 07:53:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Stronger US Dollar, Weaker S&P 500 Key Risks in the Week Ahead
2022-04-24 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, EU CPI, BOJ, US GDP
2022-04-25 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-23 08:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Threaten Bigger Break After 2k Reversal
2022-04-25 14:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-25 08:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
AUD/USD, JPY in Focus as APAC Trading Kicks Off as Fed Bets, BOJ Eyed
2022-04-24 23:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals

Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

USD Rips into Uptrend Resistance - SPX500, Nasdaq, Dow Threaten Larger Correction

The market sell-off is central focus heading into the start of the week with the technicals highlighting the threat of further losses in the days ahead. An in-depth look at the near-term price action suggests the US Dollar rally may be stretching towards extremes here and while the broader outlook remains weighted to the topside, we’re on the lookout for possible exhaustion. The economic docket is rather light until Friday with US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) likely to fuel volatility as markets continue to reprice the inflationary outlook and its possible impact on Fed policy.

From a technical standpoint, the levels are clear and the battle-lines are drawn heading into the weekly open. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),US 10year yields (US10Y), Euro (EUR/USD),Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI),British Pound (GBP/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), AUD/NZD, Crude Oil (WTI) and GBP/JPY.

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar - Key Weekly Event Risk - Major Data Releases - Core CPI - Euro Growth

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

