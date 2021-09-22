News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Post-Fed: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
2021-09-22 19:02:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections
2021-09-22 18:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Powell: Fed's tapering will be gradual $SPX $USD $XAUUSD
  • Fed's Powell: - Rate liftoff is unlikely to occur before the end of the taper -Tapering will be gradual, and the Fed can accelerate or decelerate the taper if required
  • Fed's Powell: - I want to finish the taper before considering balance sheet reductions - The time has not yet come to discuss the Fed's balance sheet
  • Fed's Powell: - Evergrande situation appears to be unique to China - The number of US corporate defaults is very low
  • Missed today's FOMC? Get your live coverage from @CVecchioFX and read up your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/5QfvWdLjSY https://t.co/VqUGhH3wWr
  • $USD set a fresh Sept. high during the presser 93.73 is the 2021 high, next res level on my chart $DXY https://t.co/ZJ2P2eOULf https://t.co/94x826g0qy
  • Fed's Powell: - It is critical that the debt ceiling be lifted in a timely manner - No one should assume the Fed can fully protect the markets or the economy in the event of a default
  • At least they are willing to acknowledge that there is diminishing benefit to additional stimulus. Not outright admission of the detriments that can arise though (like a bubble born of moral hazard) which does us a disservice https://t.co/a37kaefyZY
  • Fed's Powell: - It would not take a "knock-out" jobs report for me to feel taper progress has been met - We have substantial economic slack and prices are over target
  • Fed's Powell: - A decent jobs report would support a taper start in November - The bar for rate hikes is substantially higher than the bar for tapering
US Dollar Price Action Post-Fed: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD

US Dollar Price Action Post-Fed: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

FOMC, US Dollar Talking Points:

  • The FOMC did not announce a formal start to taper at today’s rate decision, but they did note a possible rate hike next year.
  • While the initial excitement of the statement and the summary of economic projections appeared well-received by risk markets, matters turned around during the presser with the US Dollar shooting up to a fresh September high with stock prices turning-lower.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

The September FOMC rate decision brought no formal announcement on asset purchase taper, which would normally be perceived as a very bullish signal with the FOMC keeping accommodation at a full throttle pace.

But that wasn’t all that was involved, however, as the Fed also upgraded their forecast for rate hikes, with half of the voting members at the bank seeing a rate hike in 2022. This would be a hawkish twist to the Fed’s approach but, so far, it appears that markets are shrugging off that latter fact in favor of the former.

To learn more about the FOMC, check out DailyFX Education

Initially, this appeared to be received well by risk markets: The US Dollar dropped down to a weekly low as stock prices pushed higher. But, a turn-around began to show during the press conference with USD bulls making a re-appearance and driving the currency back up towards the September high.

S&P 500

At this point, stocks are higher although prices have pulled back from the initial run after the release of the statement. Comments during the press conference did not appear to help the cause of bulls, with prices in the S&P pulling back to support at the 4383 level that had held the lows ahead of the announcement.

S&P 500 Hourly Price Chart

SPY SPX ES SP500

Chart prepared by James Stanley; S&P 500 on Tradingview

USD

After an initial move lower that pushed USD down to a fresh weekly low, the Greenback reversed, with aggression, to push right back up towards resistance. The September high is now very nearby, at 93.43, after which the 2021 high comes into view at 93.73.

US Dollar Hourly Price Chart

USD US Dollar DXY

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD

I had looked at EUR/USD yesterday. The pair had grinded down into a really big support zone earlier this week, the same zone that helped to catch the Q1 swing low back in March. This zone runs between a couple of Fibonacci levels at 1.1709 and 1.1736.

The initial move of USD weakness popped EUR/UDS up to resistance at 1.1750; after which sellers came in and re-grabbed control, with prices now pushing down to a fresh September low.

EUR/USD Hourly Price Chart

EURUSD Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY May Soon Confirm Broad Topping Sequence
GBP/JPY May Soon Confirm Broad Topping Sequence
2021-09-22 14:30:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-09-21 10:30:00
Crypto Comedown: Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Test Support
Crypto Comedown: Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Test Support
2021-09-20 18:45:00
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish