EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
US Dollar Price Action Post-Fed: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
2021-09-22 19:02:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections
2021-09-22 18:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • #Powell: Fed's tapering will be gradual $SPX $USD $XAUUSD
  • Fed's Powell: - Rate liftoff is unlikely to occur before the end of the taper -Tapering will be gradual, and the Fed can accelerate or decelerate the taper if required
  • Fed's Powell: - I want to finish the taper before considering balance sheet reductions - The time has not yet come to discuss the Fed's balance sheet
  • Fed's Powell: - Evergrande situation appears to be unique to China - The number of US corporate defaults is very low
  • Missed today's FOMC? Get your live coverage from @CVecchioFX and read up your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/5QfvWdLjSY https://t.co/VqUGhH3wWr
  • $USD set a fresh Sept. high during the presser 93.73 is the 2021 high, next res level on my chart $DXY https://t.co/ZJ2P2eOULf https://t.co/94x826g0qy
  • Fed's Powell: - It is critical that the debt ceiling be lifted in a timely manner - No one should assume the Fed can fully protect the markets or the economy in the event of a default
  • At least they are willing to acknowledge that there is diminishing benefit to additional stimulus. Not outright admission of the detriments that can arise though (like a bubble born of moral hazard) which does us a disservice https://t.co/a37kaefyZY
  • Fed's Powell: - It would not take a "knock-out" jobs report for me to feel taper progress has been met - We have substantial economic slack and prices are over target
  • Fed's Powell: - A decent jobs report would support a taper start in November - The bar for rate hikes is substantially higher than the bar for tapering
Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections

Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Federal Reserve, FOMC, Dow Jones, Dot Plot – Talking Points

  • Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged, as expected
  • US equity market moves higher on updated SEP
  • Rate projections through the dot-plot shift forward
  • Traders look to Fed Chair Powell’s press conference

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), along with other benchmark equity indexes, tracked higher after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. US stock futures caught a bid overnight after China’s Evergrande Group announced that it would make coupon payments this week. The potential credit crisis was a major risk factor going into today’s FOMC decision.

A step towards tapering balance sheet purchases materialized in today’s policy statement, with the language "may soon be warranted." Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has made clear that clear and advance notice will be given before any taper announcement. Mr. Powell may provide further guidance in his press conference due to kick off at 18:30 GMT. Since June 2020, the Federal Reserve has added $120 billion a month in mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries. Tapering balance sheet growth is seen as a prelude to hiking interest rates.

The new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) – which lays out members’ economic and rate projections – shows a more optimistic outlook relative to June’s SEP. This includes the dot-plot, which includes fresh projections for 2024. Two members shifted their rate increase projections forward, bringing the expectations for a rate hike in 2022 to nine members from seven. The median projection for a hike remains set for 2023, however. The 2022 PCE inflation forecast lifted from 2.1% to 2.2%

fed dot plot

Source: federalreserve.gov

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

