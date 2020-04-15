We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: GBP/NZD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY

2020-04-15 01:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Analysis, GBP/NZD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY – TALKING POINTS

  • GBP/NZD may retest a familiar stalling point: what will happen then?
  • NZD/CHF could capitulate as it climbs towards December resistance
  • NZD/JPY is in a compression zone but upside potential may be limited

GBP/NZD OUTLOOK

GBP/NZD is climbing along what appears to be a newly-formed rising support channel (red parallel lines) after it broke below the prior slope of appreciation (white-dotted line). The pair may aim to challenge resistance at 2.0961 where the pair’s upside movement stalled, subsequently catalyzing a retreat. If the ceiling holds and GBP/NZD breaks support, a correction may ensue, though selling pressure may abate at 2.0001.

GBP/NZD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/NZD

GBP/NZD chart created using TradingView

NZD/CHF FORECAST

After bottoming out at an all-time low at 0.5542, NZD/CHF rose a little over six percent and appears to have its eyes on descending resistance dating back to December 2019. If the pair is able to clear the ceiling, upside momentum may stall at a familiar inflection range between 0.6165 and 0.6223 (white parallel lines). However, if NZD/CHF is unable to puncture resistance, the pair may retreat to 0.5796 (purple-dotted line).

NZD/CHF – Daily Chart

Chart showing NZD/CHF

NZD/CHF chart created using TradingView

NZD/JPY ANALYSIS

NZD/JPY may soon enter a compression zone between rising support where it was born after the pair reached an all-time low at 61.974 and resistance at 67.766. If the pair breaks above the ceiling, upside gains may be capped by a formidable support-turned-resistance range between 69.897 and 70.030. However, if NZD/JPY capitulates, it may decline though selling pressure may let up at 63.304.

NZD/JPY – Daily Chart

Chart showing NZD/JPY

NZD/JPY chart created using TradingView

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Signals a Possible Reversal
2020-04-14 14:56:00
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF
2020-04-14 01:00:00
Natural Gas Price Chart Exposes Bearish Signals - Nat Gas Forecast
2020-04-09 14:33:00
USD/ZAR – Is the Rocket-move Higher Done? Levels to Watch
2020-04-09 12:00:00
