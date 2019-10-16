US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/INR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

USD/INR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR - Talking Points

USD/INR overturns bearish reversal warning

USD/SGD extends declines, facing next test

USD /MYR & USD/IDR testing key resistance

USD/INR Technical Outlook

The bearish reversal pattern that has been brewing in USD/INR has been invalidated after the US Dollar closed at its highest against the Indian Rupee in almost a month. Prices have also broken above a near-term descending channel of resistance – blue lines below. This may pave the way for a push towards September highs (72.16 – 72.55) while supported by a rising trend line from July – red line on the chart below.

USD/INR Daily Chart

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

USD/SGD Technical Outlook

Versus the Singapore Dollar, the US Dollar has been weakening and is still at risk to losses after breaking under a Symmetrical Triangle candlestick pattern. Lately, USD/SGD has been rising as it seeks to close above near-term resistance at 1.3725. A confirmatory daily close higher may pave the way for a retest of descending channel resistance from September. Otherwise, the target of the triangle may be rising support from 2018.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

USD/MYR Technical Outlook

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Ringgit continues to consolidate against the US Dollar with USD/MYR hovering under key resistance (4.1950 – 4.2000). This is as a Head and Shoulders bearish reversal pattern still looms over the currency pair. Invalidating this candlestick formation ought to need a daily close above near-term resistance, opening the door to testing August highs as rising support from July guides USD higher.

USD/MYR Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

USD/IDRTechnical Outlook

The US Dollar continues to pressure the Indonesian Rupiah as USD/IDR looks to reattempt to break above descending resistance from May – red line on the chart below. A confirmatory close higher may pave the way for a test of the September high at 14215. Clearing this price point may open the door to reversing the prevailing dominant downtrend for the past 5 months.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

