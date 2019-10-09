US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Reversal Patterns Versus SGD, INR, MYR

USD/SGD, USD/INR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP - Talking Points

USD/SGD may climb on symmetrical triangle

USD/INR could decline on descending triangle

USD /MYR still at risk to head and shoulders

USD/SGD Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may be carving out a Symmetrical Triangle continuation pattern against the Singapore Dollar. On the USD/SGD daily chart below, this formation would entail the resumption of the dominant uptrend since July given a close above the ceiling of the triangle. This resistance area goes back to the August peak where the next area of resistance awaits the currency pair around 1.3906 – 1.3942.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

USD/INR Technical Outlook

Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee continues to carve out a Descending Triangle bearish reversal pattern against the US Dollar. After last week, the ceiling of the pattern was reinforced as USD/INR was unable to climb above it on multiple occasions. If resistance holds and paves the way for a test of the floor, a downside breakout may reverse upside gains from June. A daily close above the formation would invalidate the setup.

USD/INR Daily Chart

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

USD/MYR Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is still at risk to downside pressure from the Malaysian Ringgit amid a Head and Shoulders bearish reversal pattern in USD/MYR. The right shoulder is holding at a range between 4.1950 and 4.2000. A daily close above this area would invalidate the setup. Otherwise, if resistance holds, that exposes the September low at 4.1630 before potential rising support from March.

USD/MYR Daily Chart

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

USD/PHP Technical Outlook

Against the Philippine Peso, the US Dollar is seeing consolidation slowly turn into selling pressure after USD/PHP topped in August. Prices are sitting just above key support which is a range between 51.59 and 51.69. If this area holds, that may place consolidation back in focus as the currency pair looks to retest descending resistance. This is a channel going back to the August highs – red parallel lines below.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter