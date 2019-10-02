We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Stalls into Monthly Open- Bears Beware
2019-10-01 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF
2019-10-01 19:01:00
GBP/USD
News
Asian Stocks Wilt As Investors Mull Global Manufacturing Weakness
2019-10-02 05:02:00
GBP/USD and GBP/USD Losses Stunted, EUR/GBP Drops on Latest Brexit News
2019-10-01 19:15:00
USD/JPY
News
Asian Stocks Wilt As Investors Mull Global Manufacturing Weakness
2019-10-02 05:02:00
Japanese Yen Confines Strengthening US Dollar To Range Trade
2019-10-02 01:47:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Correction Remains in Play as RSI Tracks Bearish Trend
2019-10-02 00:30:00
ISM Manufacturing Miss Halts USD Rally; Pushes Treasury Yields Lower
2019-10-01 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Multi-year Trend-lines Could Be Next
2019-10-01 11:00:00
Oil Prices Face Renewed Risk of Bear Market as OPEC Sees Waning Demand
2019-10-01 00:30:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
US Dollar Vulnerable to INR, IDR and MYR on Bearish Reversal Hints

2019-10-02 03:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
USD/INR, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/SGD - Talking Points

  • US Dollar may be vulnerable against the Indian Rupee down the road
  • USD/IDR at threshold of critical resistance in its downtrend from May
  • USD/SGD may rise, USD/MYR still eyeing a bearish reversal pattern

Trade all the major global economic data live as it populates in the economic calendar and follow live coverage for key events listed in the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

USD/INR Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may be vulnerable against the Indian Rupee down the road given the formation of a Descending Triangle in USD/INR. The bearish pattern has its floor established at 70.41, with the ceiling defined by potential descending resistance from September – blue lines on the chart below. After support held in late September, the next test for USD/INR could be the ceiling of the pattern.

The fundamental outlook is clouded by the upcoming Reserve Bank of India monetary policy announcement, due on Friday. As such, the Rupee may experience consolidation within the pattern until then. In the event of a breakout above resistance, keep an eye on key psychological levels at 71.52 and then 71.82. Otherwise, a downside breakout may reverse the pair’s upside progress from July to August.

Read this week’s ASEAN fundamental outlook to learn more about the Indian Central Bank rate decision

USD/INR Daily Chart

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

USD/IDR Technical Outlook

Meanwhile, the US Dollar’s upside progress against the Indonesian Rupiah is facing its next critical test. USD/IDR has climbed to the threshold of the falling trend line from May, with resistance above at 14215. A close higher would open the door to reversing the dominant downtrend. On the other hand, clearing near-term rising support from September may lead to a test of 14089 and then 1400.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

USD/MYR Technical Outlook

The Head and Shoulders bearish reversal formation in USD/MYR – pointed out last week – is still a technical risk for the US Dollar against the Malaysian Ringgit. The right shoulder still serves as key resistance as a range between 4.1950 and 4.2000. Closing above would invalidate this setup, exposing 4.2270. Otherwise, a turn lower places the focus on a potential rising support line from March.

To stay updated on fundamental developments for ASEAN currencies such as INR and IDR, you may follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/MYR Daily Chart

USD/SGD Technical Outlook

Against the Singapore Dollar, the US Dollar may accelerate its upside progress however. This comes after USD/SGD took out the key psychological barrier between 1.3808 and 1.3836. This has exposed the August highs as the next level of critical resistance which is a range between 1.3906 and 1.3942. USD/SGD’s uptrend is being held intact by rising support from July – red line on the chart below.

Check out my overview of the Singapore Dollar to get acquainted with its unique characteristics in forex

USD/SGD Daily Chart

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

