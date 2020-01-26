Canadian Dollar Forecast – Trade or Fade: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Forecasts: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
2020-01-25 06:00:00
S&P 500 Tumble Threatens Quiet Bull Channel, Fed and 4Q GDP Top Event Risk
2020-01-25 03:43:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Chart Coiling Towards a Breakout
2020-01-25 23:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2020-01-24 16:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2020-01-24 16:15:00
US Dollar Tests Fibonacci Resistance at Fresh Six-Week-Highs
2020-01-24 15:37:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Remains Precarious - GLD Levels
2020-01-24 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coil - Is Another Breakout Brewing?
2020-01-24 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle Even if Coronavirus Fears Abate
2020-01-25 09:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open
2020-01-24 14:40:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $AUD is pressuring four-month trend support against its US counterpart as sellers fight to reassert the dominant, long-term downtrend. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/Bup64Arva9 https://t.co/OLpavqPOVA
  • RT @globaltimesnews: A total of 1,052 cases of #coronavirus have been reported as of Jan 25 in #Hubei Province, with 129 in critical condit…
  • RT @FactSet: $SPX is reporting revenue growth of 2.9% for Q4, led by the Health Care (11%), Utilities (9%), and Communication Services (9%)…
  • The AUD has been hit by the risk-appetite pullback occasioned by the spread of Wuhan-strain coronavirus. This week may see domestic focus return, if headlines allow, with key inflation data due. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/UIpwno0pSq https://t.co/kib4d1mA0q
  • RT @anilvohra69: USD inverted (red) is correlated to Excess Reserves (blue) and Reserve Balances (green). 1/2 https://t.co/bbO1pPWY4F
  • RT @FactSet: $SPX is reporting a decline in earnings of -1.9% for Q4, led by the Energy (-42%), Consumer Discretionary (-14%), and Material…
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/6iMyDFqnqe
  • Knowing how to accurately value a #stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/2mjzvYvgSn
  • Previewing the Texas Rangers new home! https://t.co/WITZGSQPlc
  • Thanks for having me on @MartinSEssex https://t.co/fg8uOe16wr
Canadian Dollar Forecast – Trade or Fade: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD

Canadian Dollar Forecast – Trade or Fade: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD

2020-01-26 02:00:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast

Canadian Dollar Slammed After Bank of Canada Rate Decision

The Canadian Dollar got slammed this week, brought upon by the Bank of Canada rate decision in which BoC Governor Stephen Poloz sounded far less optimistic than he did previously. This rate decision took place on Wednesday, just an hour-and-a-half after the release of Canadian inflation numbers that didn’t look all that bad. Canadian CPI for the month of December came in at 2.2%, which was just inside of the expectation for 2.3% but right in-line with the prior-month print at 2.2. This brought little change in USD/CAD as price action remained very near the 1.3025 area that had built-in as support over the previous two weeks.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by James Stanley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

What did bring change to CAD price action was the Bank of Canada rate decision, which appeared to catch market participants by surprise. While expectations had previously pointed to a possible rate cut in October, that was quickly repriced to earlier in the year as the BoC cut GDP growth forecasts for 2020 and 2021. In short order, USD/CAD shot-higher, breaking through a zone of resistance around the 1.3100 handle to find sellers around 1.3170. Resistance has since settled in another zone of interest, running from 1.3132-1.3150; keeping the door open for possible reversal plays in the pair but, given the change-in-momentum, traders may want to look elsewhere to work with CAD themes.

USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Neutral

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

USDCAD Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -2% -4%
Weekly -3% 1% -2%
Retail Trader Sentiment in Gold
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY: Matching Weakness with Strength

For traders that do want to look for a continuation of Canadian Dollar weakness, CAD/JPY could present a compelling case. While the Canadian Dollar was hit with a bout of weakness after this week’s BoC rate decision, the Japanese Yen showed strength on the back if risk-aversion themes. This could offer the potential to mesh up a weak currency with one that’s recently shown strength and given chart placement and the fact that a trendline that’s held the lows since last August has started to be tested, that door for bearish continuation may soon open wider.

Technical Forecast for CAD/JPY: Bearish

CAD/JPY Daily Price Chart

CADJPY Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 28
( 18:01 GMT )
Join James' Tuesday Price Action Webinar.
Trading Price Action
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

EUR/CAD: Compelling Case for CAD-Strength

For those that want to look to fade this week’s CAD weakness, another recently weak currency may provide scope. EUR/CAD sits just above two-month-lows, which themselves sit just above two-year-lows. The next 100 pips below current price action could be difficult ground to cover but, when looking at the increasing frequency of support tests in this vicinity combined with a series of lower-highs, breakdown potential presents itself and this could make for a compelling option for those looking to reverse this week’s CAD-weakness.

EUR/CAD Technical Forecast: Bearish

EUR/CAD Daily Price Chart

EURCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Chart Coiling Towards a Breakout
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Chart Coiling Towards a Breakout
2020-01-25 23:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-01-25 13:00:00
Euro Weekly Forecasts: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
Euro Weekly Forecasts: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
2020-01-25 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Remains Precarious - GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Remains Precarious - GLD Levels
2020-01-24 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
EUR/CAD
CAD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.