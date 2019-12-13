We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Outlook: German Stocks to Close the Gap?
2019-12-13 21:00:00
Euro Forecast: Reversals Gather Pace in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2019-12-13 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Rallies as Path to Brexit Clears after UK Election
2019-12-13 15:45:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.30.
2019-12-13 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-13 14:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rips, Dips, Rallies Again on Headline Flow
2019-12-13 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Looks to Be Down Before Up
2019-12-13 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Positive US-China Trade Talk Powers Rally
2019-12-13 11:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye US-China Trade Deal Terms for Direction
2019-12-13 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0966 S2: 1.1041 S1: 1.1085 R1: 1.116 R2: 1.119 R3: 1.1264 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The British Pound’s relief rally may still have some room to run: volatility in the $GBP has dropped back to levels typically associated with periods of ‘positive developments’ in the #Brexit process. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/uzXRd8y4ck https://t.co/Nxf6opYgLd
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.31% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/z0x9cPG1TN
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.40% Silver: 0.09% Oil - US Crude: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fpuNos9jTO
  • RT @bbands: Most crypto currencies are at or near Bollinger Band Squeeze levels. Time to pay attention.
  • Spot FX Update: $EUR 1.1119 $JPY 109.3505 $GBP 1.3337 $CAD 1.3182 $CHF 0.9842
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.07%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rBitc06izt
  • Stocks in the #Dow Jones and S&P 500 are soaring alongside the Chinese Yuan as Beijing confirms trade negotiators have reached a partial deal in text with Washington. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/v8Dy0Es2MY https://t.co/1f6xgxkXK0
  • Poll: Looking ahead to these final weeks of 2019, has the announced US-China phase 1 'deal' and UK election laying a clearer path for Brexit set global markets back on a course for sustained risk appetite (continued S&P 500 climb)?
  • @DailyFXTeam Something to note here is that PM Trudeau has pledged middle-class tax cuts (fiscal stimulus) which could dent #BoC easing bets. If his minority government can get it through, could offer a relief rally for #CAD as my majors-based index failed to breach support from 2018 $USDCAD https://t.co/oU1rEa67Wi
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rips, Dips, Rallies Again on Headline Flow

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rips, Dips, Rallies Again on Headline Flow

2019-12-13 22:00:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Prices Rip, Then Dip on Headline Flow

It’s been a busy week for the yellow metal and while Gold prices look to close the week with a gain, the price action shown around various drivers can be used to highlight deductive items of interest moving forward. The big item of excitement in Gold prices showed after the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday afternoon. But it was the ECB rate decision the morning after, the first with Christine Lagarde at the helm, that Gold bulls really started to make their mark, pushing prices up to a fresh monthly high after the back-half of November showed considerable consolidation.

But that move didn’t last for long: Sellers soon came back on the heels of a tweet from President Trump, in which optimistic comments around the ongoing US-China trade deal were shared, helping to evoke a risk-on move across a number of equity indices. Even more quickly than Gold prices had initially rallied, sellers erased the entirety of those post-FOMC and ECB gains.

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Four hour Gold Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Price: The Big Picture

On a longer-term basis the trend is fairly clear. The year of 2019 has been a big one for Gold bulls as the yellow metal came into the year with strength and showed a significant breakout that held during a four-month-stretch over the summer. Prices volleyed from sub-1280 to above 1550 from late-May to early-September; and this is similar to the prior breakout that ran from August of 2018 into February of this year. After that move, prices digested for three months from February into May as a falling wedge had formed. For the most recent breakout, prices began to digest after a fresh six-year-high was set in September but, to date, the long-term bullish move appears to remain on pause.

There’s a variety of interesting levels in this theme: The five-month-low in Gold prices comes in right around the 38.2% retracement of the summer breakout, helping to keep continuation prospects in-tact for the bullish trend. An upward-sloping trendline has built from swing-lows in August and November and, so far, buyers have held that projection after re-tests in late-November and early-December.

The complication, however, is one of timing: When will the short-term motivation from bulls take-over to continue the longer-term bullish trend? The answer to this is likely contained around Central Banks and their drives in 2020; similar to the short-term observation that was seen around the FOMC and ECB earlier this week.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Daily Gold Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Why Did Gold Fold Around US-China Trade Hopes?

This was a question in the Thursday webinar and it’s worth exploring here given that the impact of that optimism around US-China amounted to a fast and forceful bearish move in Gold. This is likely owed to the context from the FOMC rate decision the day before: At that meeting, Jerome Powell framed the Fed’s stance as one not looking to hike rates unless there was a ‘really significant’ rise in inflation, echoing his comments from the bank’s third 2019 rate cut in October. Continued lack of progress on the US-China front ahead of the 2020 election could put even more pressure on growth and, in-turn, inflation in the US, which would allow the Fed to stay loose and passive through the bulk of next year.

But a quick glimmer of hope on the trade front brought to question that scenario, leading to the potential for a better-than-expected backdrop of growth and inflation that may threaten that dovish and passive posture communicated by the Fed just a day earlier. So, this likely has more to do with expectations around major Central Banks to go along with growth/inflation projections rather than a direct response to US-China trade dynamics. This can also help to keep the focus on the long side of Gold even as positive developments show in the ongoing trade rift between the two largest national economies in the world. The technical forecast will be set to bullish on Gold.

Technical Forecast for Gold: Bullish

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 14% -4%
Weekly -18% 27% -8%
Retail Trader Sentiment in Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Price Four-Hour Chart

Four hour Gold Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2019-12-08 10:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms
2019-12-07 22:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast Has a Systemic Break But How Far Out Is It?
Australian Dollar Forecast Has a Systemic Break But How Far Out Is It?
2019-12-07 15:00:00
Dow Jones & FTSE 100 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones & FTSE 100 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2019-12-07 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.