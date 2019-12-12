Euro Stable as ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, As Expected

ECB rate decision, EUR price, news and analysis:

There were no surprises from the European Central Bank Thursday as it kept all its monetary policy settings unchanged, as expected.

Attention will now focus on the first press conference by new ECB President Christine Lagarde following a meeting of its Governing Council.

EUR/USD was stable after the rate decision.

ECB keeps rates on hold

The European Central Bank’s Governing Council confirmed predictions Thursday by leaving all its benchmark interest rates unchanged: the deposit rate at -0.5%, the marginal lending rate at 0.25% and the refinancing rate at 0.0%. There was also no change in its asset-purchase program, which restarted in November at €20 billion per month.

In a statement, the ECB said it expects interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook converge robustly to a level sufficiently close to but below 2% within its projection horizon and such convergence has been reflected consistently in underlying inflation dynamics.

As for its asset purchases, the ECB said it expects them to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its interest rates and to end them shortly before it starts raising interest rates.

In response, EUR/USD was barely changed.

In the money markets prior to the latest rate decision, the implied likelihood of the deposit rate being left at -0.5% was 83%, with a 17% chance of a small cut to -0.6%. The markets also implied that the rate would still be close to its current level at the end of 2020 and that remained the case after the decision.

Lagarde in focus

The focus now turns to the first press conference by new ECB President Christine Lagarde following an interest rate decision, starting at 1330 GMT. In particular, traders will be keen to find out the details of a strategic review by the central bank that is expected early next year.

Lagarde, the former head of the International Monetary Fund and former French finance minister who took over from Mario Draghi, is also expected to call for fiscal action by Eurozone governments to boost its flagging economy. She may mention a possible digital currency for the Eurozone too.

