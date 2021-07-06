Mexican Peso Sinks on Risk-Off Sentiment, USD/MXN Eyes its 200-Day SMA. Now What?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 14:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30.
2021-07-06 15:23:00
Crude Oil Price Continues to Rally After OPEC+ Meeting is Abandoned
2021-07-06 09:30:00
News
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-05 18:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Make a Push from Neckline Support
2021-07-06 14:30:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
2021-07-06 08:05:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 18, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19.
2021-07-06 17:23:00
Real Time News
  • US President Biden: - Delta variant is more transmissible, dangerous - US will intensify efforts to bring vaccines to cities, young people
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: 0.12% Silver: -1.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RtlJlWL5VY
  • Oil nears $75 per barrel attempting to break above ascending channel pattern Momentum indicators support further upside. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/dWj6BpClIt https://t.co/lCjvzOw0Jq
  • Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Mar 08 when Silver traded near 2,515.30. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Silver weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qLDZCQ938G
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.13%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bSaEP8QO1t
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.16% FTSE 100: 0.14% US 500: -0.43% Wall Street: -0.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hqFgZzb94T
  • WTI sharply lower as markets come to grips with OPEC's impasse #WTI #Oil $CL_F #OOTT https://t.co/FT2iGfdk3X
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 18, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GXF4uLCGLi
  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is at levels that would constitute its high close for July, just days after the ‘goldilocks’ June US nonfarm payrolls report. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/iufYZvLcYY https://t.co/XfFLRsObTe
  • Amazon, Microsoft will both get part of the multi-billion cloud contract and could be additional awardees - Defense Official $MSFT $AMZN
Mexican Peso Sinks on Risk-Off Sentiment, USD/MXN Eyes its 200-Day SMA. Now What?

Mexican Peso Sinks on Risk-Off Sentiment, USD/MXN Eyes its 200-Day SMA. Now What?

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

MEXICAN PESO KEY POINTS:

  • Risk aversion and broad-based U.S dollar strength punish emerging market currencies
  • The Mexican peso weakens for two days in a row against the greenback, but losses may be transitory
  • Mexico’s June CPI data this week will be closely scrutinize to determine whether Banxico will start an aggressive tightening cycle
Most read: US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes

The Mexican peso is sustaining heavy losses on Tuesday, weakening for the second day in a row, pressured by broad-based US dollar strength, risk-off sentiment and a large sell-off in oil, a top export for Mexico (at the time of this writing, USD/MXN is climbing 0.7% to 19.99).

The MXN depreciation, however, may be temporary as lower treasury rates in the United States may support emerging market currencies over the medium term. This morning, the US 10 year yield sunk briefly to 1.3510% in the wake of the June ISM services data, reaching its lowest level since late February. As a reminder, activity in the services sector grew for the 13th consecutive month, but decelerated from its recent peak in May, a sign that recovery may be losing some momentum.

Many investors believe that moderating economic growth, coupled with a labor market that has not made enough progress towards the Fed’s mandate, may delay any quantitative easing tapering announcement until the end of the year. This scenario may depress long-term treasury yields and boost EMFX across the board as rates start to trend higher in many of these economies (several EM central banks are starting tightening cycles to combat inflation).

Turning our attention to the Mexican economy, mounting inflationary pressures may lead Banxico to raise borrowing costs at each of its four remaining meetings this year. To better forecast what the central bank might do in the second half of 2021, it is important to keep a close eye consumer price data. In this context, INEGI will release its June CPI report on Thursday. Any sign that inflation is not easing could help cement expectations of aggressive monetary tightening, supporting MXN over the medium term (a tightening cycle in Mexico will enhance the MXN carry advantage, boosting its appeal in the forex market).

USD/MXN TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/MXN has bounced back from the 19.80 area and now seems to be approaching its 200-day simple moving average, near 20.20, a key technical resistance. If bulls manage to push price above that level, buying pressure could gain momentum and drive the exchange rate towards 20.75, where the June high converges with a 12-month descending trendline.

On the flip side, if sellers return to the market and USD/MXN pivots lower, the first support appears at 19.80, followed by the yearly low of 19.55. Further down, the 19.00 psychological comes into play.

USD/MXN TECHNICAL CHART

USDMXN technical chart

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

Follow me on Twitter: @DColmanFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

USD/JPY Fails to Pierce Resistance, but a Breakout Remains a Strong Possibility
2021-06-28 21:00:00
Mexican Peso Technical Analysis: USD/MXN Breaks Key Support, Banxico on Deck
2021-06-23 21:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook - Bearish 'Death Cross' Nearing Completion
2021-04-07 12:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook - Bearish 'Death Cross' Nearing Completion
2021-04-07 12:00:00
