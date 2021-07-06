News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-06 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 14:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30.
2021-07-06 15:23:00
Crude Oil Price Continues to Rally After OPEC+ Meeting is Abandoned
2021-07-06 09:30:00
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-05 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Make a Push from Neckline Support
2021-07-06 14:30:00
Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800
2021-07-06 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
2021-07-06 08:05:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-06 03:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.89%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YlEAKnjVZr
  • $TSLA has held the underside of trendline, now filling the gap from late June https://t.co/LekiACzYaP https://t.co/H6JYD5By5j
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.01% Silver: -1.56% Oil - US Crude: -3.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/e8UhwQO2uJ
  • Russian Finance Ministry: We have completed the necessary FX conversions to remove the US Dollar from the Russian National Wealth Fund $USD $RUB
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.55% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XKrMeTBIaG
  • "I will admit that I am surprised by sustained US Dollar strength today after the miss on ISM services earlier," says @RichDvorakFX. Though @CVecchioFX notes that he "would not read too much into these moves amid thin post-holiday liquidity. " $DXY #Forex #Trading https://t.co/j0P9Nlg9qr
  • June ISM services drops to 60.1 from a record high of 64, but manages to grow for the 13th consecutive month. Get your market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/iRludrFiR8 https://t.co/O14yjy4lY5
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.14% FTSE 100: 0.13% US 500: -0.56% Wall Street: -1.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Tkg4wYgsJy
  • coming up on the half-way point of the US day and the $USD has already put in quite the move working on a morning star formation with a really strong reversal on shorter tf's touched 92 overnight and has then been bid most of the day https://t.co/XpudK8HzXb
  • The $DXY Dollar Index is up substantially today which is direct contrast to the slide in US 10-year Treasury yields and implied rate hikes from Fed Funds futures (current versus Dec 2022 contracts) https://t.co/tYLPVQbsvN
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes

US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Market Minutes Overview:

  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is at levels that would constitute its high close for July, just days after the ‘goldilocks’ June US nonfarm payrolls report.
  • Falling US Treasury yields and US rate hike expectations draw into question the legitimacy of US Dollar strength.
  • Coming out of the US holiday weekend, and with European football semi-finals this week, various measures of volatility continue to decline.

A Mixed Bag

The US yield curve is flattening. US equity markets are dipping. Some agricultural commodities are limit down.And with the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) at levels that would constitute its high close for the month despite USD/JPY rates falling back, it appears that markets are in a ‘risk-off’ mood following the ‘goldilocks’ June US nonfarm payrolls report and US holiday weekend.

There may be a good reason to suggest that it’s the risk-off nature of markets pushing the US Dollar higher rather than some domestic-oriented factor: rate hike odds aren’t following.

We can measure whether a rate hike is being priced-in using Eurodollar contracts by examining the difference in borrowing costs for commercial banks over a specific time horizon in the future. Chart 1 below showcases the difference in borrowing costs – the spread – for the July 2021 and December 2023 contracts, in order to gauge where interest rates are headed in the interim period between July 2021 and December 2023.

Eurodollar Futures Contract Spread (July 2021-December 2023): Daily Rate Chart (March to July 6, 2021) (Chart 1)

US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes

At their high last week after the June US nonfarm payrolls report, there were 107-bps worth of rate hikes discounted by December 2023; now, there are 92-bps priced-in. Markets are taking a less hawkish view of the FOMC; typically, this has corresponded with US Dollar weakness.

Video Technical Notes: DXY Index

  • The DXY Index is rebounding from familiar territory around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 low/2020 high range and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011 low/2020 high range near 91.90. As a result, a bullish daily outside engulfing bar is forming.
  • Bullish momentum is firming. The daily 5-EMA continues to serve as support with the entire daily EMA envelope aligned in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is rising while in bullish territory, while daily Slow Stochastics are holding in overbought territory. It remains the case that a run towards triangle resistance near 92.75 may be in the cards soon.

An Interesting Calendar

Coming out of the holiday week, and with European football semi-finals this week (today and tomorrow), various measures of volatility continue to decline. In this context, the economic calendar appears like an oasis this week: in what should be an otherwise quiet environment, data releases offer succor in the form of event risk volatility.

The June FOMC meeting minutes are first on the radar, followed by Chinese and Mexican inflation readings on Thursday that could ignite a spark in the commodity currency complex (AUD, CAD, NZD).

DailyFX Economic Calendar, ‘High’ Rate Events, Next 48-hours (Table 1)

US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

